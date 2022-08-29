Technology News
  • Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y35 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W Flash Charge Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y35 price in India is set at Rs. 18,499 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

By Sourabh Kulesh |  Updated: 29 August 2022 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y35 is launched in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 is sports a 6.58-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • It is equipped with Vivo's 'Extended RAM' feature
  • Vivo Y35 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W charging

Vivo Y35 was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest smartphone in its Y series portfolio. The handset comes with a full-HD+ display that has a 90Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 44W flash charge, and a 50-megapixel super night camera with Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The smartphone gets 8GB of RAM and the Extended RAM feature that can borrow up to 8GB more memory for a total of 16GB RAM.

Vivo Y35 price in India

The Vivo Y35 price in India has been set at Rs. 18,499 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores, Vivo said in a press statement. The smartphone will be available in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

As part of an exclusive offer, customers will be able to avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on purchase of the Vivo Y35 using ICICI/SBI/Kotak/OneCard) till September 30.

Vivo announced the Vivo Y35 in Malaysia earlier this month. However, the market got the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM. The Vivo Y-series phone comes with Extended RAM feature which can borrow up to 8GB of RAM from storage for an effective 16GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y35 gets a triple rear camera setup which is led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is a 2-megapixel bokeh and a 2-megapixel macro sensor — both come with f/2.4 aperture lenses. For selfies and video chats, the smartphone packs a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.

The Vivo Y35 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded (up to 1TB) via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The Vivo smartphone gets a fingerprint sensor and Face Wake feature for authentication. The handset measures 164.3x76.1x8.28mm and weighs 188g.

Further reading: Vivo Y35, Vivo Y35 Price in India, Vivo Y35 Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Plan A Plan B: Netflix Sets September 30 Release Date. Watch Teaser Trailer
Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Specifications Leak Online, 4nm Process, 4K HDR Support Tipped

