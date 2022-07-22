Technology News
loading

Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo Y35 was spotted with the model number V2205 on multiple certification websites.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 22 July 2022 13:19 IST
Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y35 is said to feature Snapdragon 680 SoC, same as Vivo T1x (pictured)

Highlights
  • The Vivo Y35 scored 1,788 in single-core performance
  • The rumoured Vivo phone will likely succeed the Vivo Y33
  • It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo Y35 has reportedly surfaced on a benchmarking website as well as a few certification websites. It has been spotted with the model number V2205 on Indonesia Telecom certification website, which reportedly confirms the Vivo Y35 moniker. The smartphone has also appeared on Geekbench with the same model number. The handset was also spotted with the same model number on the TKDN and EEC websites. The Geekbench listing reportedly revealed that the handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm SoC.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y35 has been spotted on multiple certification websites including EEC, TKDN, and Indonesia telecom certification website. The smartphone was reportedly listed with the model number V2205. The Indonesia Telecom certification listing confirmed the Vivo Y35 moniker.

Vivo Y35 was also spotted on benchmarking website Geekbench with the same model number. It revealed that the handset could be powered by an octa-core SoC from Qualcomm with a base clock speed of 1.9GHz and a maximum clock speed of 2.4Ghz. This SoC is reportedly the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. This particular SoC has previously been seen on the Vivo T1x as well, which recently launched in India.

The smartphone is said to have scored 1,788 for single-core performance and 5,972 for multi-core performance. Vivo Y35 was also seen running Android 12 and it is said to feature FunTouch OS 12. The Geekbench listing also reveals that the handset could get 4GB of RAM. However, the smartphone could also be available in additional RAM and storage variants, according to the report.

The TKDN certification website is said to have revealed that the smartphone could feature 4G FDD and 4G LTE connectivity options. The report added that Vivo Y35 is going to debut as the successor to the Vivo Y33. As the smartphone has been spotted on multiple certification websites, we can expect it to hear more details regarding the handset ahead of its launch.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y35, Vivo Y35 Specifications
Oppenheimer Movie: Poster Out for Christopher Nolan's Next Film, Releasing in July 2023
CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business

Related Stories

Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch the First Trailer for Delhi Crime Season 2, Out August 26 on Netflix
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts Tonight: How to Prepare
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Review: It's Something
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results 2022: How to Check Online
  7. The Gray Man Review: $200 Million Dud From Avengers: Endgame Directors
  8. OnePlus 10T Listed on Amazon, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
  9. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  10. Google Pixel 6a First Impressions: A New Beginning?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.5 Billion to Speed Up Growth in Healthcare Sector
  2. CryptoCom to Add Google Pay as Gateway to Buy Crypto Amid Slowed Down Business
  3. Vivo Y35 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Expected to Launch Soon: Report
  4. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Online Status: Report
  5. Oppenheimer Movie: Poster Out for Christopher Nolan's Next Film, Releasing in July 2023
  6. Huawei Watch Fit Mini With 14-Day Battery Life, 5ATM Water and Dust Resistance Launched
  7. Instagram Says Videos Shorter Than 15 Minutes to Be Shared as Reels, Announces Remix Features
  8. California to Allow Cryptocurrency Campaign Donations, if Immediately Converted to US Dollars
  9. Delhi Crime Season 2 Release Date Set for August 26 on Netflix. Here’s the First Trailer
  10. OnePlus 10T Amazon Listing Goes Live, Pre-Orders Starting on August 3
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.