Vivo Y35 4G Visit BIS Certifications Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report

Vivo Y35 4G is set to launch in Malaysia on August 11.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 9 August 2022 17:38 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y35 4G sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 4G comes in Abate Black, Dawn Gold colours
  • It packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of inbuilt storage
  • The Vivo Y35 4G features a 5,000mAh battery, 44W Flash Charge support

Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo Y35 4G in Malaysia on Thursday. It is expected to soon launch in other markets as well, including India. A recent report suggests that the Vivo Y35 4G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site which might indicate its imminent launch in the country. This smartphone is priced at RM 1,099 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As per a [report] by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y35 4G has surfaced on the BIS site bearing the model number V2205. This alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of this device. However, we could expect this Vivo smartphone to launch soon in India.

Vivo Y35 4G price, availability

The Vivo Y35 4G has been listed on the Vivo online store ahead of its August 11 launch in Malaysia. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs RM 1,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It comes in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications, features

It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The Vivo Y35 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It features Extended RAM 3.0 technology for up to 8GB of virtual RAM. In addition, storage can be extended via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y35 4G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor paired with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front housed in a water-display notch.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for up to 7 hours of graphic-intensive gaming. It also supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging technology that is claimed to provide up to 70 percent backup with a 34-minute charge. The Vivo Y35 4G has a thickness of 8.28mm and weighs about 188g. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with Face Wake technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo Y35 4G, Vivo Y35 4G specifications, Vivo Y35 4G price, BIS
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Buds 4 Pro Launch Set for August 11: All Details

