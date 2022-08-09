Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo Y35 4G in Malaysia on Thursday. It is expected to soon launch in other markets as well, including India. A recent report suggests that the Vivo Y35 4G has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site which might indicate its imminent launch in the country. This smartphone is priced at RM 1,099 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Under the hood, the handset packs a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

As per a [report] by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y35 4G has surfaced on the BIS site bearing the model number V2205. This alleged listing does not reveal any specifications of this device. However, we could expect this Vivo smartphone to launch soon in India.

Vivo Y35 4G price, availability

The Vivo Y35 4G has been listed on the Vivo online store ahead of its August 11 launch in Malaysia. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs RM 1,099 (roughly Rs. 20,000). It comes in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications, features

It sports a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. The Vivo Y35 4G is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. It features Extended RAM 3.0 technology for up to 8GB of virtual RAM. In addition, storage can be extended via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

The Vivo Y35 4G features a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor paired with two 2-megapixel secondary sensors. It also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front housed in a water-display notch.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last for up to 7 hours of graphic-intensive gaming. It also supports 44W FlashCharge fast charging technology that is claimed to provide up to 70 percent backup with a 34-minute charge. The Vivo Y35 4G has a thickness of 8.28mm and weighs about 188g. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also comes with Face Wake technology.

