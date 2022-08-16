Vivo Y35 has been unveiled in select markets as the latest model in the company's Y-series. The new 4G smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM in the Vivo Y35 can be expanded up to 16GB using the available storage. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharging. The battery of the new device is said to offer up to 14 hours of online HD movie streaming and up to two days of standby time with a single charge.

Vivo Y35 price, availability

Price of Vivo Y35 has been set at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The official website of Vivo in Malaysia lists the phone for pre-order, and it is also listed on e-commerce website Shopee for pre-reservations. It will be sold in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the new phone are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It comes with Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) support that allows customers to use both physical SIM and eSIM at the same time, with two different numbers on the phone. As mentioned, the Vivo Y-series phone is powered by Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y35 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, Vivo has packed a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The camera unit supports night photography, portrait mode, live photo, and time-lapse photography among others. Further, the Vivo Y35 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The Vivo Y35 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y35 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support. The battery is said to deliver up to 14 hours of online HD video streaming and up to 7 hours of gaming on a single charge. It is also claimed to offer 2 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm and weighs 188 grams.

