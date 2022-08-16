Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y35 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y35 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y35 is priced at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 August 2022 11:00 IST
Vivo Y35 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @vivo_malaysia

Vivo Y35 has a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 comes in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • There is a 16-megapixel selfie sensor on the Vivo Y35

Vivo Y35 has been unveiled in select markets as the latest model in the company's Y-series. The new 4G smartphone features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM in the Vivo Y35 can be expanded up to 16GB using the available storage. It carries a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharging. The battery of the new device is said to offer up to 14 hours of online HD movie streaming and up to two days of standby time with a single charge.

Vivo Y35 price, availability

Price of Vivo Y35 has been set at MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The official website of Vivo in Malaysia lists the phone for pre-order, and it is also listed on e-commerce website Shopee for pre-reservations. It will be sold in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the new phone are yet to be announced.

Vivo Y35 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It comes with Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS) support that allows customers to use both physical SIM and eSIM at the same time, with two different numbers on the phone. As mentioned, the Vivo Y-series phone is powered by Qualcomm's 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y35 has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. It also includes two 2-megapixel bokeh and macro sensors at the rear with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, Vivo has packed a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. The camera unit supports night photography, portrait mode, live photo, and time-lapse photography among others. Further, the Vivo Y35 comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. The Vivo Y35 also comes with a fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y35 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support. The battery is said to deliver up to 14 hours of online HD video streaming and up to 7 hours of gaming on a single charge. It is also claimed to offer 2 days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.28mm and weighs 188 grams.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y35, Vivo Y35 4G, Vivo Y35 Specifications, Vivo Y35 Price, Vivo Y Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Sets September 5 Deadline for Employees to Return to Office: Report

Related Stories

Vivo Y35 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  5. Ola S1 Electric Scooter Launched in India, Electric Car to Debut in 2024
  6. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
  7. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
  9. Oppo Pad Air Review: Built for Basics
  10. HP Envy 34-Inch, Pavilion 31.5-inch All-in-One PCs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Hedge Fund Elliott Sold Twitter Stock Before Elon Musk’s Takeover Negotiations
  2. Tencent's NFT Platform Huanhe to Stop Sales for Public as Scrutiny Mounts
  3. Facebook Fails to Detect Election-Related Misinformation in Ads for the Fourth Time: Report
  4. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones; Fixes Issues With the Fingerprint Scanner: All Details
  5. BTC, ETH Among Majority Altcoins to Open With Losses, Gains Meet Stablecoins
  6. iPhone, iPad Users May See More Advertisements Soon, Ad-Supported Maps App Reportedly Tested
  7. FIFA 23, Marvel team up for Ultimate Team Heroes Inspired by Comics
  8. Vivo Y35 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Apple Sets September 5 Deadline for Employees to Return to Office: Report
  10. Snapchat+ Premium Subscription Service Reaches 1 Million Subscribers in Less Than 3 Months
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.