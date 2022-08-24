Vivo Y35 4G expected price in India and colour have reportedly been leaked online ahead of its launch. According to another report, the cashback offers on the smartphone have also been tipped. An alleged marketing poster of the Vivo Y35 4G was reportedly shared by an Indian retailer. The poster suggested that the smartphone could be launched soon in the subcontinent with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support. The Vivo Y35 4G had debuted in select markets earlier this month.

Vivo Y35 4G price in India, offers (rumoured)

Vivo Y35 4G will be priced in India at Rs. 18,499 for the sole variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage, according to a report by 91Mobiles Hindi. The report added that the price on the box will be Rs. 22,999. The smartphone will feature Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options, as per the report. It could reportedly debut in India by the end of this week, or early next week.

Additionally, tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with PriceBaba, has shared the alleged cashback offers on the Vivo Y35 4G in India. Customers of ICICI, SBI, and Kotak Bank can reportedly avail a cashback of Rs. 1,000 with the purchase of Vivo Y35 4G in the subcontinent. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to officially confirm price in India of the handset. The Indian version of the Vivo Y35 4G is reportedly expected to feature the same specifications as its global variant.

According to a recent report, an Indian retailer had shared an alleged marketing poster of the Vivo Y35 4G. The poster suggested that the handset could be launched in India soon with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support. Earlier this month, the Vivo smartphone was unveiled in select markets.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications

Vivo Y35 4G sports a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 96 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone, which is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB by occupying space on the onboard storage, and the storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and two 2-megapixel sensors with a bokeh and a macro lens. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. For connectivity, the Vivo Y35 4G gets a Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and GLONASS. It also features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

