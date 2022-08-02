Technology News
  Vivo Y35 4G Global Launch Date Confirmed for August 11, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Vivo Y35 4G is expected to cost RM 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,300) in Malaysia.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 2 August 2022 13:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ @vivo_malaysia

Vivo Y35 4G will be offered in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 4G launch will take place on August 11 in Malaysia
  • The RAM in Vivo Y35 4G can be expanded up to 16GB
  • It is confirmed to offer 256GB of onboard storage

Vivo Y35 4G is all set to launch on August 11 in Malaysia. Ahead of its debut, the Chinese tech giant has listed the key specifications of the handset on its Malaysia website. The Vivo Y35 4G will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be further expanded up to 16GB using the available storage. It is confirmed to carry a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharging. The Vivo Y35 is expected to succeed the Vivo Y33. Separately, the pricing details of Vivo Y35 4G have also leaked online.

Through its official Malaysia website, Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo Y35 4G will be unveiled on August 11. The launch event will begin at 6:00pm (3.30pm IST). The listing confirms the key specifications of the phone. The Vivo Y35 4G will be offered in two colour options — Agate Black and Dawn Gold.

Vivo Y35 4G price (leaked)

Separately, known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Mobilestalk, has leaked the pricing details of Vivo Y35 4G. As per the leak, the handset will cost RM 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,300) for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications

As per the official listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y35 4G will run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and will feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM supports expansion up to 16GB using the additional onboard storage.

The Vivo Y35 4G will feature a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. The listing suggests the presence of two 2-megapixel sensors at the rear and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

As per the listing, the Vivo Y35 4G will pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support. The handset is listed to measure 164.3 × 76.1 × 8.28mm and will weigh 188 grams.

Nithya P Nair
