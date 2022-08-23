Vivo Y35 4G could launch soon in India with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support, as per an alleged marketing poster shared by a retailer. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the official India launch date. The Vivo Y35 4G was unveiled in select markets earlier this month with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6.58-inch LCD display. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in two colour options.

Retailer Mahesh Telecom has shared an alleged marketing poster via Twitter of the Vivo Y35 4G. The poster suggests that the handset could be launched in India soon. It could also feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support.

The smartphone was unveiled in select markets earlier this month. The company is yet to confirm other details about the phone, including the price in India, launch date, and specifications. To gain some context, we can look at the pricing and specifications of the Vivo Y35 4G in Malaysia.

Vivo Y35 4G price in India, availability (expected)

Vivo Y35 4G was priced on the official company website in Malaysia for MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset could be priced in India similarly. The handset features Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options. The company is yet to reveal whether there will more storage options available in India for the Vivo Y35 4G.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications

Vivo Y35 4G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It sports a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB by using the 256GB inbuilt storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

At the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo Y35 4G supports night photography, portrait mode, live photo, and time lapse photography features. For connectivity, the hands sports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.