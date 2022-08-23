Technology News
loading

Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support

Vivo Y35 4G was launched in select markets earlier this month, including Malaysia.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 23 August 2022 18:55 IST
Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @vivo_malaysia

Vivo Y35 4G features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 5G features two colour options in Malaysia
  • The Vivo phone could feature a 50-megapixel camera in India
  • Vivo is yet to announce the India launch date

Vivo Y35 4G could launch soon in India with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support, as per an alleged marketing poster shared by a retailer. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to announce the official India launch date. The Vivo Y35 4G was unveiled in select markets earlier this month with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 6.58-inch LCD display. The handset sports a triple rear camera setup, and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It is offered in two colour options.

Retailer Mahesh Telecom has shared an alleged marketing poster via Twitter of the Vivo Y35 4G. The poster suggests that the handset could be launched in India soon. It could also feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and 44W FlashCharge support.

The smartphone was unveiled in select markets earlier this month. The company is yet to confirm other details about the phone, including the price in India, launch date, and specifications. To gain some context, we can look at the pricing and specifications of the Vivo Y35 4G in Malaysia.

Vivo Y35 4G price in India, availability (expected)

Vivo Y35 4G was priced on the official company website in Malaysia for MYR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 19,600) for the sole variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The handset could be priced in India similarly. The handset features Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options. The company is yet to reveal whether there will more storage options available in India for the Vivo Y35 4G.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications

Vivo Y35 4G is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset. It sports a 6.58-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 96 percent NTSC colour gamut. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM that can be expanded up to 16GB by using the 256GB inbuilt storage. The storage can also be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, it features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

At the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Vivo Y35 4G supports night photography, portrait mode, live photo, and time lapse photography features. For connectivity, the hands sports Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The Vivo smartphone also features a fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge support.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y35 4G, Vivo Y35 4G price in India, Vivo Y35 4G specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon

Related Stories

Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
  3. Asus ZenFone 9 May Launch in India on August 23 as Asus 9z
  4. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  6. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  7. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Dizo Trimmer Kit With 240-Minute Runtime Launched in India
  9. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  10. Sony HT-S400 2.1-Channel Soundbar Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Getting Android 13 Update in India for Limited Users
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max Gaining Ground: Report
  3. Consumers Holding Back on Electric Scooter Purchases Over Safety Concerns, Survey Says
  4. YouTube Shorts Coming to Smart TVs, YouTube TV to Get Mosaic Mode: Report
  5. Fire-Boltt Hulk With Over 100 Sports Modes, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo Y35 4G Said to Launch in India Soon; Could Feature 44W FlashCharge Support
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Reportedly Spotted on BIS Site; Hints at Imminent Soon
  8. Gravity Rush Movie in Development at Sony, With Director Anna Mastro Attached: Report
  9. India Has Around 115 Million Crypto Investors, Number May Rise Post Legal Clarity: KuCoin
  10. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.