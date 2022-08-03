Technology News
Vivo Y35 4G Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of August 11 Launch, Design Tipped

Vivo Y35 4G will be launched on August 11 in Malaysia.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 August 2022 15:24 IST
Photo Credit: Rootmygalaxy/ @passionategeekz

Vivo Y35 4G will feature a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Vivo Y35 4G will be offered in Agate Black and Dawn Gold shades
  • The smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • Vivo Y35 4G will have 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y35 4G, a new Y-series smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand is all set to launch on August 11 in Malaysia. Just days before the formal debut, a live image of the Vivo Y35 4G has leaked online. The render shows the handset in two shades and suggests triple cameras at the rear along with an LED flash. However, the Vivo Y35 4G is confirmed by the company to come in two colour variants. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharging.

Known tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), in collaboration with Rootmygalaxy, has leaked the hands-on image of the Vivo Y35 4G. As mentioned, the leaked render shows the handset in two different colour options. It shows a triple rear camera unit arranged in the upper left corner of the handset. The camera unit is led by a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary sensor. Further, the left spine of the handset has the power and volume buttons.

Vivo has already announced that the launch of the Vivo Y35 4G will take place on August 11 in Malaysia. The brand is already teasing the specifications of the handset via its Malaysia website. It will be offered in Agate Black and Dawn Gold colour options.

Vivo Y35 4G specifications

The upcoming Vivo Y-series phone is confirmed to feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2408) LCD display. It will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded virtually up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

The Vivo Y35 4G is teased to come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It will include two 2-megapixel sensors as well. For selfies, the phone will get a 16-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. It is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge support.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
