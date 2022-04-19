Vivo Y33s was launched in August 2021 in India, with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. Whereas it's another variant Vivo Y33T was launched in India in January this year. Months after their launch in the country, the price for both smartphones have been cut. Both Vivo phones are more or less similar when it comes to their specs and design. However, there are some small changes in the chipsets used.

Vivo Y33T new price, availability

The Vivo Y33T was launched at Rs. 18,990, but will now be available at Rs.17,990 for 8+128GB variant after the Rs.1,000 price cut.

Buyers can purchase the device at a special price from Vivo's online store as well as from online shopping portals including Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33s new price, availability

The Vivo Y33s was originally launched at Rs.17,990 but then received a price hike of Rs.1,000 in October last year, after which it was priced at Rs.18,990. But the buyers can yet again purchase the Y33s smartphone at the same original price, i.e. Rs.17,990 for the 8+128GB variant from Vivo's online store and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33T specifications

The Vivo Y33T runs on Android 12 and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. Moreover, the device is packed with 128GB of storage. The connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y33s specifications

The Vivo Y33s runs OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It also comes with 128GB of storage. Just like the Vivo Y33T, connectivity options in this device also include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo Y33T and Y33s include a few similar noted features like a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 16MP front camera sensor, and 8GB RAM.

