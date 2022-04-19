Technology News
Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s Price Drop in India, New Price and Details Inside

Vivo Y33s is now available at a starting price of Rs.17,990.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 19 April 2022 18:51 IST
Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s Price Drop in India, New Price and Details Inside

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y33T (pictured) and Vivo Y33s can be purchased at Rs.17,990

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s receive a price drop in India
  • Rs.1,000 dropped in Vivo Y33T and Vivo Y33s model price
  • Phones will be available at the new price on Flipkart, Amazon, and retail

Vivo Y33s was launched in August 2021 in India, with an octa-core MediaTek Helio SoC. Whereas it's another variant Vivo Y33T was launched in India in January this year. Months after their launch in the country, the price for both smartphones have been cut. Both Vivo phones are more or less similar when it comes to their specs and design. However, there are some small changes in the chipsets used.

Vivo Y33T new price, availability

The Vivo Y33T was launched at Rs. 18,990, but will now be available at Rs.17,990 for 8+128GB variant after the Rs.1,000 price cut.

Buyers can purchase the device at a special price from Vivo's online store as well as from online shopping portals including Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33s new price, availability

The Vivo Y33s was originally launched at Rs.17,990 but then received a price hike of Rs.1,000 in October last year, after which it was priced at Rs.18,990. But the buyers can yet again purchase the Y33s smartphone at the same original price, i.e. Rs.17,990 for the 8+128GB variant from Vivo's online store and Flipkart.

Vivo Y33T specifications

The Vivo Y33T runs on Android 12 and features a 90Hz refresh rate display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC. Moreover, the device is packed with 128GB of storage. The connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y33s specifications

The Vivo Y33s runs OS 11.1 based on Android 11 and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It also comes with 128GB of storage. Just like the Vivo Y33T, connectivity options in this device also include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

The Vivo Y33T and Y33s include a few similar noted features like a 6.58-inch FHD+ display, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast charging, 16MP front camera sensor, and 8GB RAM.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y33T

Vivo Y33T

Display 6.58-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2408 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Vivo Y33T, Vivo Y33s, Vivo Y33T New Price, Vivo Y33s New Price, Android 11, Android 12, Vivo Y33T Specifications, Vivo Y33s Specifications
Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework Isn't Foolproof, Allowing Developers to Still Track Users: Study
Airtel Postpaid Plans Revise Amazon Prime Membership to Six Months

