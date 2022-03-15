Vivo Y33T received a new Starry Gold colour option in India. The new Vivo Y-series handset debuted in two distinct colour options — Midday Dream and Mirror Black — in India in January this year. Vivo Y33T features a waterdrop-style notch display and packs a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. Vivo Y33T runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y33T price in India, availability

Vivo Y33T price in India has been set at Rs. 18,990 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. The new Starry Gold colour option of Vivo Y33T will be available for purchase starting today via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across major offline retailers.

As mentioned, the new colour variant will sit alongside the Midday Dream and Mirror Black colours options that have already been available in the country since the phone's launch.

Vivo Y33T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y33T runs on Android with FunTouch OS 12 on top and features a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD (1,080x2,408 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be virtually extended by using an additional 4GB of built-in storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y33T features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, Vivo has provided a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The Vivo Y33T packs 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the handset are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Further, Vivo Y33T has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

As mentioned, Vivo Y33T comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.