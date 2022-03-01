Technology News
Vivo Y33s 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y33s 5G has a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 1 March 2022 14:39 IST
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Vivo Y33s 5G is said to be launched in three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33s 5G succeeds Vivo Y33s
  • The phone is reportedly launched in China only
  • Vivo Y33s 5G comes with a 6.58-inch display

Vivo Y33s 5G has silently been launched in China. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and is the 5G variant of the Vivo Y33s 4G handset that was launched in India last year. It has a polycarbonate back and a plastic frame. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, has side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and packs a 5,00mAh battery. Vivo hasn't delved out any information on the phone's availability in any other market, including India, yet.

Vivo Y33s 5G price, availability

Vivo Y33s 5G is reportedly priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,500) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,500). The price of the top-end 8GB + 128GB model has not been announced yet. The Vivo handset is offered in Black, Nebula Blue, and Snow Dawn colour options.

Vivo Y33s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y33s 5G runs Android 12-based Origin Ocean. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Vivo Y33s 5G has a dual camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera alongside. For selfies, the Vivo phone gets an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

The Vivo Y33s 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage with an option to expand via a microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C cable. Connectivity options on the phone are said to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm port. The fingerprint scanner is embedded on the power button.

Vivo Y33s 5G

Vivo Y33s 5G

Display 6.58-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
