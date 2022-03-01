Vivo Y33s 5G has silently been launched in China. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and is the 5G variant of the Vivo Y33s 4G handset that was launched in India last year. It has a polycarbonate back and a plastic frame. The smartphone sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, has side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and packs a 5,00mAh battery. Vivo hasn't delved out any information on the phone's availability in any other market, including India, yet.

Vivo Y33s 5G price, availability

Vivo Y33s 5G is reportedly priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs 15,500) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,500). The price of the top-end 8GB + 128GB model has not been announced yet. The Vivo handset is offered in Black, Nebula Blue, and Snow Dawn colour options.

Vivo Y33s 5G specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y33s 5G runs Android 12-based Origin Ocean. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photography, the Vivo Y33s 5G has a dual camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor. There is a 2-megapixel macro camera alongside. For selfies, the Vivo phone gets an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

The Vivo Y33s 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage with an option to expand via a microSD card. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C cable. Connectivity options on the phone are said to include 5G, 4G VoLTE, GPS, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a 3.5mm port. The fingerprint scanner is embedded on the power button.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.