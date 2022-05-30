Technology News
Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y33e 5G offers a 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage configuration option.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 30 May 2022 11:45 IST
Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y33e 5G sports a 6.51-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch

Highlights
  • Vivo Y33e 5G features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It comes in Flourite Black, Magic Blue colours
  • The Vivo Y33e 5G has a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm audio jack

Vivo Y33e 5G has been officially launched in China. The Chinese manufacturer already has the Vivo Y33s and the Vivo Y33T smartphones in its Y series. The new Y33e 5G is an affordable handset that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based Origin Ocean OS. The Vivo Y33e 5G sports a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Vivo Y33e 5G availability, price

The Vivo Y33e 5G is expected to be available to purchase in June in China. This smartphone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Vivo offers Flourite Black and Magic Blue colour options for the handset.

Vivo Y33e 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.99 percent. Under the hood, the Vivo Y33e 5G packs an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. This smartphone boots Android 12 out of the box with an Origin Ocean OS skin on top.

For optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front that is housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The Vivo Y33e 5G measures 164x75.84x8.45mm in dimensions and weighs 198g. For security, it is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a Face Wake feature that is claimed to unlock your handset with a blink. This 5G handset also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y33e 5G

Vivo Y33e 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y33e 5G, Vivo Y33e 5G price, Vivo Y33e 5G specifications, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
