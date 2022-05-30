Vivo Y33e 5G has been officially launched in China. The Chinese manufacturer already has the Vivo Y33s and the Vivo Y33T smartphones in its Y series. The new Y33e 5G is an affordable handset that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 12-based Origin Ocean OS. The Vivo Y33e 5G sports a 6.51-inch LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Vivo Y33e 5G availability, price

The Vivo Y33e 5G is expected to be available to purchase in June in China. This smartphone is priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Vivo offers Flourite Black and Magic Blue colour options for the handset.

Vivo Y33e 5G specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88.99 percent. Under the hood, the Vivo Y33e 5G packs an octa-core Dimensity 700 SoC paired with a Mali-G57 GPU. This smartphone boots Android 12 out of the box with an Origin Ocean OS skin on top.

For optics, it is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the front that is housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The Vivo Y33e 5G measures 164x75.84x8.45mm in dimensions and weighs 198g. For security, it is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a Face Wake feature that is claimed to unlock your handset with a blink. This 5G handset also supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.1 wireless connectivity. It features a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.