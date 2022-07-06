Vivo is reportedly going to launch the Vivo Y30 5G as the smartphone has been approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand. The smartphone has been spotted on the certification website with the model number V2160. Although, the listing confirms the Vivo Y30 5G moniker, it doesn't reveal any other details regarding the specifications of the handset. The company had launched the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition in China back in 2020. The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition was powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Vivo is expected to soon launch the Vivo Y30 5G as the smartphone has received approval on the NBTC Thailand website. The handset has been spotted with the model number V2160 and it also confirms the Y30 5G moniker. Although, the listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the handset, it can be seen with GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR network support.

To recall, the company had launched the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition in China back in 2020. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant.

The Vivo Y30 4G variant features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio p35 SoC (MT6765) coupled with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor. It features a 5,000mAh battery pack with 10W charging support.

Vivo is yet to announce the price, availability, and specifications of the smartphone.

