Vivo Y30 5G Spotted on NBTC Thailand Website, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo Y30 5G was reportedly listed on the NBTC Thailand website with the model number V2160.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 6 July 2022 17:04 IST
Vivo Y30 Standard Edition (pictured) was launched in 2020

  • Vivo Y30 5G has been approved by NBTC Thailand
  • Vivo is yet to confirm the details about the handset
  • Vivo Y30 Standard Edition was launched in 2020

Vivo is reportedly going to launch the Vivo Y30 5G as the smartphone has been approved by the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand. The smartphone has been spotted on the certification website with the model number V2160. Although, the listing confirms the Vivo Y30 5G moniker, it doesn't reveal any other details regarding the specifications of the handset. The company had launched the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition in China back in 2020. The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition was powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

According to a report from MySmartPrice, Vivo is expected to soon launch the Vivo Y30 5G as the smartphone has received approval on the NBTC Thailand website. The handset has been spotted with the model number V2160 and it also confirms the Y30 5G moniker. Although, the listing doesn't reveal any specifications of the handset, it can be seen with GSM/WCDMA/LTE/NR network support.

To recall, the company had launched the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition in China back in 2020. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of CNY 1,398 (roughly Rs. 16,500) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage variant.

The Vivo Y30 4G variant features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio p35 SoC (MT6765) coupled with the PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The smartphone also gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a proximity sensor. It features a 5,000mAh battery pack with 10W charging support.

Vivo is yet to announce the price, availability, and specifications of the smartphone.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y30 5G, Vivo Y30 Standard Edition
