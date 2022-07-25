Technology News
Vivo Y30 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y30 5G has been priced in Thailand at THB 8,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 25 July 2022 15:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Thailand

Vivo Y30 5G (pictured) features a dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y30 5G features a 6.51-inch display
  • Vivo has launched the phone in two colour options
  • It sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y30 5G has been launched in Thailand with a dual rear camera setup and a 6.51-inch IPS display. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It packs a 5,000mAh battery and also gets a USB Type-C port. It features dual-SIM support and gets a fingerprint scanner mounted inside the power button on the side, along with face wake feature for locking and unlocking the handset.

Vivo Y30 5G price, availability

Vivo Y30 5G launch in Thailand was announced by the company via Facebook. The handset has been listed on a retailer's website with a price tag of THB 8,699 (roughly Rs. 18,900). It is available in Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy colour options.

Vivo Y30 5G specifications

Vivo Y30 5G features a 6.51-inch IPS display with HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) resolution. The display also gets 20:9 aspect ratio, 88.99 percent screen ratio, and 72 percent NTSC colour space. It also gets dual-SIM dual standby support with two nano SIM slots, out of which one could be used for a microSD card. It also features Bluetooth version 5.1. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM. The RAM can also be extended by up to 2GB by taking up space from the 128GB internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y30 5G features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with an LED flash. The camera features Super Night Mode for clicking pictures in low-light environment. It also gets Dual-view video, which enables users to record videos from both front and rear cameras. It also supports picture-in-picture mode. Other camera features include Eye Autofocus, Multi-style portrait, face beauty, panorama mode, live photo, slow motion, and time-lapse. Users can also scan documents with the Vivo Y30 5G. At the front, the handset sports an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Vivo Y30 5G also features an Ultra Game Mode 2.0 with 4D game vibration and picture-in-picture while playing games support. It also gets a “Do Not Disturb” feature. It also features Multi-Turbo 5.5 for gaming that optimises the SoC, GPU, RAM, and touch of the handset. For locking and unlocking the smartphone, Vivo offers a fingerprint scanner integrated with the power button mounted on the side. It also gets Face Wake feature.

The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to offer 140 hours of claimed music playback time, 15.9 hours of online watch time, and 27.2 days of standby time. The Vivo Y30 5G supports 10W fast charging. Users can charge the battery with the USB Type-C port. The smartphone weighs about 193g and is about 8.25mm in thickness, without the camera bump. Vivo Y30 5G is about 164mm in height and about 75.84mm in width.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
