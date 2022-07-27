Technology News
loading

Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped

Vivo Y02s is expected to be priced at $113 (roughly Rs. 9,000).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 27 July 2022 18:37 IST
Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped

Vivo Y22 series is expected to succeed the Y21 series

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22s has been spotted with the model number V2206
  • The Vivo smartphone was reportedly seen a partnered website
  • Vivo Y16 is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 11,499

Vivo Y22s has been reportedly spotted on a partnered website with the model number V2206. The smartphone is said to launch as part of the Vivo Y22 series, which is expected to succeed the Y21 series. The Vivo Y21 series was launched in India in August 2021. Additionally, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and the Geekbench benchmarking listings of the Vivo Y02s have been spotted. The Y02s could be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM, as per the Geekbench listing.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared, in collaboration with MobileStalk, that the Chinese smartphone company could launch the Vivo Y22 series in August as a smartphone from the series has been spotted listed on a partnered website. The Vivo Y22s has been spotted with the model number V2206. The rumoured Vivo smartphone series is said to succeed the Vivo V21 series that was launched in India in August last year.

Additionally, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V2203 has been listed on the US FCC database. This model number is said to belong to the Vivo Y02s smartphone. According to a report, the same model number has also been spotted on the IMEI database.

As per the US FCC listing, the Vivo Y02s will feature GPRS, EGPRS, WCDMA, LTE, and VoLTE network options. It can also get 2.4GHz + 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and dual-SIM support. The smartphone has also been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the same model number. A smartphone with the model number V2204 can also be seen listed alongside Vivo Y02s. This smartphone, which is said to be Vivo Y16, has also been reportedly spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards database recently.

Vivo Y02s could be powered by an octa-core ARM MT6765V/CB chipset with four cores clocked at 1.80GHz and the other four at 2.30GHz, according to the Geekbench listing. This is the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The smartphone can also be seen listed with 3GB of RAM and Android 12. According to the Geekbench website, the Vivo handset has scored 166 in single-core performance and 905 in multi-core performance.

Vivo Y02s, Y16 price (expected)

The Vivo Y02s is reportedly going to be priced at $113 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB inbuilt storage variant. On the other hand, Vivo Y16 is rumoured to be priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Vivo Y02s specifications (rumoured)

The Vivo Y02s is said to sport a 6.51-inch display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The handset can reportedly run Android 12 out-of-the-box. As previously mentioned, it could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to feature an 8-megapixel single rear camera setup. At the front, it can get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging over a USB Type-C port, and 5W reverse charging support.

Vivo Y16 specifications (rumoured)

The Vivo Y16 is also expected to feature a 6.51-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. It could run on Android 12. The smartphone is reportedly going to be powered by the MediaTek P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. It can sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. It can also get an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The Vivo Y16 can pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y22s, Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 price in India, Vivo Y16 specifications, Vivo Y02s price, Vivo Y02s specifications
Who Says China Has Locked in the EV Supply Chain?

Related Stories

Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  3. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. MapmyIndia Launches a Google Street View Competitor in India
  6. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  8. Samsung's Buy Now, Pay Later Option Comes to Flagship Galaxy Phones
  9. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  10. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. ChromeOS to Get New Editing and Productivity Tools, Coming to Chromebooks Starting August
  2. GTA 6 Said to Feature Female Main Character as Rockstar Games Cleans Up Its Frat-Boy Culture
  3. Huawei MatePad Pro 11 (2022) With 11-Inch Display, FreeBuds Pro 2 TWS Earphones Announced: Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Feature 10-Megapixel Periscope Camera With 10x Optical Zoom: Report
  5. Dell Mobile Connect App to Be Discontinued Globally in January 2023: Details
  6. Apple iPhone 14 Rear Cameras Facing Coating-Crack Quality Issues: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Wharton Becomes First Ivy League School to Launch Programme on the Metaverse
  8. Vivo Y22s, Y02s, Y16 Spotted on Multiple Websites; Specifications Tipped
  9. New Technique Allows Researchers to Assess Life Cycle of Supermassive Black Holes
  10. Samsung Buy Now, Pay Later Option Now Available for Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy S22 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.