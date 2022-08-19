Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y22s features a waterdrop-style notch display.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 19 August 2022 14:01 IST
Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y22s offers 18W fast charging support

Vivo Y22s has appeared on the Chinese smartphone company's official website, suggesting that the phone could be launching soon. Vivo has listed the upcoming Y-series smartphone on its global website revealing specifications. But the company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date. The listing confirms 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo Y22s. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. LCD display, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage are the other key highlights of the device.

Vivo Y22s specifications

The listing of the Vivo Y22s smartphone shows a waterdrop style notch display and rectangular dual rear camera module. The handset is seen in Starlit Blue and Summer Cyaan colours.

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22s runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display. As mentioned, the Vivo Y-series phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y22s includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the listing suggests an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. Further, the Vivo Y22s comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Vivo Y22s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It is listed to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, the smartphone supports the face awake feature.

The Vivo Y22s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. As per the Vivo global website, it measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm and weighs 192 grams.

Price details about the Vivo Y22s have not been listed on the company's website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y22s

Vivo Y22s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y22s, Vivo Y22s Specifications, Vivo Y Series, Vivo, Vivo Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  7. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  8. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  9. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
  2. Redmi A1+ Reportedly Spotted on IMEI Database: All the Details
  3. Gemini Offers Support for Staking Ahead of Ethereum Network's September 15 Merge Event
  4. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 2 Trailer Is Out, Releasing September 2 on Netflix
  5. The Sandbox Metaverse to Soon Host ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ by Michelin-Starred Chef Gordon Ramsay
  6. Mumbai to Get First of 200 New Electric Double-Decker Buses in December, Developed by Switch Mobility
  7. iOS Still Has Unpatched VPN-Related Issue 2 Years After Disclosure; iPhone Users' Data at Risk: Researcher
  8. Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Company Website Ahead of Launch
  9. Honor 70 5G With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Vivo V25 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC Set to Launch on August 25: All the Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.