Vivo Y22s has appeared on the Chinese smartphone company's official website, suggesting that the phone could be launching soon. Vivo has listed the upcoming Y-series smartphone on its global website revealing specifications. But the company has not made any official announcement regarding the launch date. The listing confirms 50-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery on the Vivo Y22s. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. LCD display, up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage are the other key highlights of the device.

Vivo Y22s specifications

The listing of the Vivo Y22s smartphone shows a waterdrop style notch display and rectangular dual rear camera module. The handset is seen in Starlit Blue and Summer Cyaan colours.

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22s runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display. As mentioned, the Vivo Y-series phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The inbuilt RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y22s includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the listing suggests an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. Further, the Vivo Y22s comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

As per the listing, connectivity options on the Vivo Y22s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. It is listed to sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. Further, the smartphone supports the face awake feature.

The Vivo Y22s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging support. As per the Vivo global website, it measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm and weighs 192 grams.

Price details about the Vivo Y22s have not been listed on the company's website at the time of writing. No announcements were made by the company's official Twitter handle either.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.