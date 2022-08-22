Technology News
Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y22s is priced at VND 59,90,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 August 2022 10:42 IST
Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y22s has a waterdrop-style notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22s comes in two colour options
  • The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • There is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor on the Vivo Y22s

Vivo Y22s has been launched in Vietnam as the latest model in the company's Y-series. The new 4G handset features a waterdrop-style notch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, alongside 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt RAM in the Vivo Y22s can be expanded up to 16GB using the available storage. The Vivo Y22s packs dual rear cameras led by 50-megapixel and has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y22s price, availability

Price of Vivo Y22s has been set at VND 5,990,000 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is currently listed on Vivo's online store in Vietnam and e-commerce websites including Shopee and Lazada. It is offered in Starlit Blue and Yellow Green (translated) colour options.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the new phone are yet to be announced. To recall, the smartphone was spotted listed on the company's global site last week, but at the time, no price details were available.

Vivo Y22s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22s runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 530 nits of peak brightness. The display has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Vivo Y-series phone is powered by a Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM. The RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using additional onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo Y22s has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front. Further, the Vivo Y22s offers 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y22s include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, the phone supports face unlock feature and carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

The Vivo Y22s has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The battery is said to deliver up to 21.5 hours of online HD video streaming and up to 9.4 hours of gaming on a single charge. It is also claimed to offer up to two days of standby time on a single charge. The handset measures 164.30×76.10×8.38mm and weighs 192 grams.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Vivo Y22s

Vivo Y22s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y22s, Vivo Y22s Specifications, Vivo Y22s Price, Vivo Y Series
Vivo Y22s With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
