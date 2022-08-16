Technology News
loading

Vivo Y22s Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected August Launch

Vivo Y22s may sport a 6.55-inch HD LCD display and could be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 August 2022 19:36 IST
Vivo Y22s Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected August Launch

Photo Credit: Pricebaba

Vivo Y22s is tipped to come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22s was spotted on the US FCC website
  • It may be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo Y22s is likely to succeed the Vivo Y21

Vivo Y22s alleged images and specifications have been leaked by a tipster. The smartphone is tipped to sport a display with waterdrop notch for the front camera, a large chin, and a dual camera setup on the back located in a square module. The smartphone has already been spotted on multiple certifications websites including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) database and on a partnered website. It is expected to launch as a successor to the Vivo V21 series and may be launched later this month.

Vivo Y22s specifications

Tipster Paras Guglani in collaboration with Pricebaba revealed that the Vivo Y22s will be a 4G phone and it will come in Blue and Black colour options. It is tipped to run FuntouchOS 12 and feature a 6.55-inch HD LCD display. The phone will reportedly be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. The chipset is said to be coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y22s is claimed to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera alongside an LED flash. On the front is said to be an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. The device will reportedly pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As mentioned, the Vivo Y22s has already been spotted on various certification platforms including the US FCC database with the model number V2206. A smartphone with the same model number was also listed on a partnered website. It was reported that Vivo may launch the phone in August.

An earlier report suggested that Vivo Y22s is expected to offer a 6GB + 128GB storage configuration option and Summer Cyan as well as Starlight Blue colours options. It is expected to succeed the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India in August last year.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y22s, Vivo Y22s Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Tesla to Launch Humanoid Robot Prototype This Year; Could Be Cheaper Than a Car in the Future, Elon Musk Says

Related Stories

Vivo Y22s Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Expected August Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. How to Turn Off Read Receipts in Facebook Messenger, iMessage, WhatsApp
  5. Walmart Beats Estimates, Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation
  6. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over TikTok Video
  7. Tesla to Launch Prototype of a Humanoid Robot This Year, Elon Musk Says
  8. Five Free Smartphone Apps to Track TV Shows and Movies
  9. These Zoom Tips Will Instantly Make You a Video Calling Pro
  10. Google Search Lets Users Summon Baby Yoda to Their Homes
#Latest Stories
  1. Ratan Tata Backs Startup That Helps Senior Citizens Form Inter-Generational Friendships With Young Graduates
  2. One Killed, Nine Injured as BMW Test Car With Autonomous Steering Veers Into Traffic in Germany
  3. Hearing Aids to Be Sold Over the Counter in the US by October to Cut Costs: Details
  4. Vivo X80 Pro, iQoo 9 Pro Android 13 Preview Program in India Announced: How to Register
  5. WhatsApp for Android Testing Undo Delete Feature for Messages on Latest Beta Version: Report
  6. Hyderabad International Airport to Roll Out DigiYatra Platform for Paperless Travel From August 18
  7. Aadhaar Mandatory to Avail of Government Benefits, Subsidies, UIDAI Circular Says
  8. Walmart Faces Shifting Consumer Behaviour Over Inflation, Quarterly Results Beat Estimates
  9. Google Pixel 7 Series Spotted on FCC Database; Two Models May Feature mmWave 5G Support: Report
  10. US Inflation Reduction Act Could Help Cut Chinese Battery Metals Ties: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.