Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report

Vivo Y22 series could sport a 6.44-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 5 August 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y22 series of affordable smartphones is expected to succeed the Vivo Y21 lineup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22 series could come in Summer Cyan, Starlight Blue colours
  • They may feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, support face unlock
  • The Vivo Y22 series is expected to sport an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y22 series of affordable smartphones is expected to launch in India soon. So far, the lineup is said to include the regular Vivo Y22 and the Vivo Y22s. A recent leak has tipped the storage and colour options of the upcoming smartphone series ahead of the launch. The Vivo Y22s was said to be spotted on the TKDN certification site as well as a partner site with the model number V2206. Furthermore, the vanilla Vivo Y22 has also been reportedly listed on the certification site bearing the model number V2207. These smartphones are said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22s storage, colour options (expected)

According to a report by RootMyGalaxy in collaboration with tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), the standard Vivo Y22 could come with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y22s is expected to offer a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration option. This Vivo lineup is said to come in Summer Cyan and Starlight Blue colours options.

To recall, the Vivo Y21 was launched in India in August last year. It had a launch price of Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It offers Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options.

Vivo Y22 series specifications (expected)

Both of the Vivo Y22 series smartphones are expected to boast similar specifications. They could feature a 6.44-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a screen-to-body ratio of 89 percent. The standard Vivo Y22 might have a 60Hz refresh rate while the Vivo Y22s is likely to feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

They are said to feature a standard chipset paired with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. There is no information available on the primary camera of the smartphone, however, the Vivo Y22 series handsets could include an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22s smartphones are said to run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handsets are expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. They might sport a water-drop style notch and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphones could also support face unlock technology. The Vivo Y22 series is expected to support up to 1GB of virtual RAM and feature a microSD card slot for expandable storage.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22 specifications, Vivo Y22s, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
