Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC, 6.55-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y22 price in India is set at Rs. 14,499.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 17:30 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y22 (pictured) packs a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera
  • The new Vivo phone comes in two colour options
  • The Vivo Y22 only features 4G LTE connectivity

Vivo Y22 was launched in India today. It sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 530 nits of peak brightness, and 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone is currently available for purchase via the company's website in two colour options. Customers can also avail of an exchange offer with the company's latest phone. Last week, the Vivo Y22 was unveiled in Indonesia in three colour options.

Vivo V22 price in India, availability

Vivo Y22 price in India is set at Rs. 14,499 for the variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, another 6GB + 128GB storage variant is yet to be launched by the company in India. The handset is currently available via the official Vivo website in Metaverse Green and Starlit Blue colour options.

The firm has also announced an exchange offer to lower the price of the Vivo Y22. Customers can avail of a discount of Rs. 750 on HDFC Bank credit card and debit card transactions. The offer is also applicable on HDFC Bank card EMI transactions.

To recall, the Vivo Y22 debuted in Indonesia last week. The handset was launched with a price tag of IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,800) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The phone is sold in Metaverse Green, Starlit Blue, and Summer Cyan (translated) colour options in Indonesia.

Vivo Y22 specifications

Vivo Y22 is a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone, which runs on Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) resolution. The display has a 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio, and features 70 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, with 530 nits of peak brightness, and a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage of the phone can also be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo Y22 features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an f/1.8 aperture lens. The Vivo Y22 also gets a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. For connectivity, the Vivo Y22 features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, FM radio, and OTG support.

The handset features a rear panel with 2.5D plastic and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The Vivo Y22 is equipped with a USB Type-C port for charging. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It measures 164.30 x 76.10 x 8.38mm, and weighs about 190g, according to the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22 price in India, Vivo Y22 specifications
Instagram to Begin Testing of Twitter-Like Repost Feature Soon: Report

Comment
