Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y22 is priced at IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,850).

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 5 September 2022 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Indonesia

Vivo Y22 comes in three colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • Global availability of the smartphone is not known
  • Vivo Y22 comes with Extended RAM 2.0 feature

Vivo Y22 has been launched in Indonesia as the latest offering in the company's Y-series of smartphones. The handset features a waterdrop-style notch display and comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming SoC. It comes with the Extended RAM 2.0 feature that allows the inbuilt memory to be expanded by up to 2GB, via inbuilt storage, for smoother performance. The Vivo Y22s packs dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel sensor and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 price, availability

The Vivo Y22 price has been set at IDR 2,399,000 (roughly Rs. 12,900) for the currently available 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will be launched soon. The phone is currently listed on Vivo's online store in Indonesia and e-commerce website Tokopedia. The Vivo smartphone is offered in Metaverse Green, Starlit Blue, and Summer Cyan (translated) colour options.

Details about the global availability and pricing of the Vivo Y22 are yet to be announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y22 runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display with 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio and 530 nits of peak brightness. The display has a waterdrop-style notch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. The RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using additional onboard storage, thanks to the Extended RAM 2.0 technology.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y22 sports a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture lens at the front.

The Vivo Y22 offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options on the Vivo Y22 include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, Glonass, NFC, OTG, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gravity sensor, light sensor, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Further, the phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Vivo Y22 has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. It measures 164.30x76.10x8.38mm and weighs 190g.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y22, Vivo Y22 Price, Vivo Y22 Specifications, Vivo
