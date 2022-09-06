Technology News
Vivo Y22 Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer

Vivo Y22 was launched in Indonesia earlier this week.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 12:05 IST
Vivo Y22 Tipped to Launch Soon in India, Poster Suggests Rs. 1,000 Cashback Offer

Photo Credit: Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22 may come in multiple colour options in India

Highlights
  • Vivo Y22 cashback offer may run till September 30
  • The phone gets Extended RAM 2.0 feature
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

Vivo Y22 launch in India may happen soon, a poster suggests. The smartphone made its debut in Indonesia earlier this week. The latest addition in the company's Y-series of smartphones, the Y22 features a waterdrop-style notch display and it gets a MediaTek Helio G85 gaming SoC under the hood. Vivo has also included the Extended RAM 2.0 feature that borrows up to 2GB from storage and uses it as RAM for smoother performance. The Vivo Y22 packs a 50-megapixel sensor and a 5,000mAh battery.

As per a poster shared by Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, the Vivo Y22 smartphone is coming to India soon. The poster suggests that customers will be able to avail Rs. 1,000 cashback on credit card and credit card EMI transactions with SBI Bank, Kotak Bank, and OneCard. The fine print on the poster suggests that the cashback offer is valid till September 30 that implies that the phone could make its debut in India soon.

Vivo Y22 specifications

The Vivo Y22 was launched in Indonesia earlier this week. It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.55-inch full-HD (720 x 1,612) LCD display. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 gaming SoC. It comes with the Extended RAM 2.0 technology, and the RAM can be expanded up to 8GB using additional onboard storage.

For photography, the Vivo Y22 comes with a dual rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel selfie sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y22 offers up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging and the phone is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.

