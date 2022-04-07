Technology News
loading

Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21G price in India is set at Rs. 13,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2022 17:00 IST
Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21G is available in Diamond Glow (pictured) and Midnight Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21G is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor
  • It is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup
  • Vivo Y21G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

Vivo Y21G was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. The pocket-friendly smartphone is the latest addition to the company's Y-series lineup and is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and support for Extended RAM feature to increase available memory by 1GB. The handset sports a 6.51-inch LCD display and is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, according to the company.

Vivo Y21G price in India, availability

Vivo Y21G price in India is set at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The handset will be sold in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options and is available for purchase from retail stores, according to Vivo.

Vivo Y21G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21G runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with Extended RAM feature, allowing users to expand available memory by 1GB utilising unused storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y21G features a dual camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y21G offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include a 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The Vivo Y21G measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm and weighs 182g.

Advertisement
Vivo Y21G

Vivo Y21G

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21G, Vivo Y21G Price in India, Vivo Y21G Specifications, Vivo
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  4. Xiaomi 12 Pro Price in India; Xiaomi 12X, Xiaomi 12X Pro Launch Tipped
  5. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  8. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Debut in India
  9. Honor Magic 4 Lite With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Could Reveal New Vehicle Models at Its Cyber Rodeo Giga Texas Gala
  2. Coinbase Opens Up Crypto Trading Services in India, Announces UPI Support For Direct Purchases
  3. How Russia-Ukraine Conflict Has Put Cryptocurrencies in Spotlight
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini New Version Price in India Officially Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  5. Vivo Y21G With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro With 4K UHD Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Scientists Find First Dinosaur Fossil Directly Linked to Asteroid Strike
  8. Apple Releases First Developer Beta of iOS 15.5 With Support for Apps Enabling External Purchases
  9. NFT of Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's First Tweet Now Being Auctioned for $48 Million
  10. Twitter Said to Hide Tweets Embedded on Websites After Deletion by Original Author
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.