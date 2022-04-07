Vivo Y21G was launched in India on Thursday, April 7. The pocket-friendly smartphone is the latest addition to the company's Y-series lineup and is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and support for Extended RAM feature to increase available memory by 1GB. The handset sports a 6.51-inch LCD display and is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual camera setup. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, and runs on FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 out-of-the-box, according to the company.

Vivo Y21G price in India, availability

Vivo Y21G price in India is set at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. The handset will be sold in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options and is available for purchase from retail stores, according to Vivo.

Vivo Y21G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21G runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6769 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with Extended RAM feature, allowing users to expand available memory by 1GB utilising unused storage.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y21G features a dual camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The handset is also equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y21G offers 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include a 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The smartphone is equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging. The Vivo Y21G measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm and weighs 182g.