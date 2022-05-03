Vivo Y21 and Y21e price in India has been dropped by Rs. 500, according to a report. Both Vivo phones come with features including dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. While the Vivo Y21 was launched in India last year and comes in two distinct storage variants, the Vivo Y21e debuted in the country in January and is available in a single model. The Vivo Y21e also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, whereas the Vivo Y21 carries a MediaTek Helio P35 chip.

Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e price in India

Vivo Y21 price in India is set at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, as a result of the latest revision. The price of the 4GB + 128GB variant remains unchanged at Rs. 15,490. The Vivo Y21e price, on the other hand, is now set at Rs. 12,499.

The Vivo Y21 was launched at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the Vivo Y21e debuted at Rs. 12,990.

Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom has reported the price cut on Twitter. The revision is, though, yet to be applicable on online stores including the Vivo India E-store and Amazon India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo India for confirmation on the price cut and its applicability. This article will be updated when the company responds.

Vivo Y21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21 runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y21 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y21 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone includes basic connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y21e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21e runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. Similar to the Vivo Y21, the Vivo Y21e has the same 6.51-inch HD+ display. The phone includes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that is identical to the Vivo Y21 and has a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Vivo has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y21e comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21e are identical to those of the Vivo Y21. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.