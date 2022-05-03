Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report

Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report

Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y21e both carry an identical display and rear camera setup.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 May 2022 18:06 IST
Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y21 was launched in India last year

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21 price in India now starts at Rs. 13,499
  • Vivo Y21e debuted in the country in January
  • Vivo Y21 comes in two distinct storage options

Vivo Y21 and Y21e price in India has been dropped by Rs. 500, according to a report. Both Vivo phones come with features including dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. While the Vivo Y21 was launched in India last year and comes in two distinct storage variants, the Vivo Y21e debuted in the country in January and is available in a single model. The Vivo Y21e also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, whereas the Vivo Y21 carries a MediaTek Helio P35 chip.

Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e price in India

Vivo Y21 price in India is set at Rs. 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, as a result of the latest revision. The price of the 4GB + 128GB variant remains unchanged at Rs. 15,490. The Vivo Y21e price, on the other hand, is now set at Rs. 12,499.

The Vivo Y21 was launched at Rs. 13,990 for the 4GB + 64GB model, while the Vivo Y21e debuted at Rs. 12,990.

Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri of Mahesh Telecom has reported the price cut on Twitter. The revision is, though, yet to be applicable on online stores including the Vivo India E-store and Amazon India. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo India for confirmation on the price cut and its applicability. This article will be updated when the company responds.

Vivo Y21 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21 runs Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y21 carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y21 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card through a dedicated slot. The phone includes basic connectivity options including 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y21e specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21e runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top. Similar to the Vivo Y21, the Vivo Y21e has the same 6.51-inch HD+ display. The phone includes the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. It comes with the dual rear camera setup that is identical to the Vivo Y21 and has a 13-megapixel primary sensor as well as a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

Vivo has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y21e comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21e are identical to those of the Vivo Y21. The phone also carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y21e

Vivo Y21e

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out

Related Stories

Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  3. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  4. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  6. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow: Top Phones, Electronics Deals
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. Realme Pad Mini Tablet, Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earbuds Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Predicts Crypto Economy Boom With Over Billion Users in Coming Years
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A13s Budget Smartphones Reportedly in Development
  3. FC Shakhtar Donetsk to Launch NFT Collection on Binance to Generate Donations for Ukraine
  4. Redmi Note 10T New Version Launched in Japan: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Estimates Less Than 5 Percent Spam Accounts Among Daily Active Users
  6. Andreessen Horowitz Plans Fresh $500 Million Investment in India: Report
  7. Route Mobile to Acquire Teledgers’ Blockchain, DLT Platform for Over Rs. 130 Crore
  8. Infinix Hot 12 Play With Dual Cameras, Android 12 Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21e Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500: Report
  10. Sony Bravia XR (2022) TV Prices, Availability Details Now Out
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.