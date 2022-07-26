Technology News
Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report

Vivo Y16 is tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 26 July 2022 14:26 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y16 is said to succeed the Vivo Y15 (2019) and Y15c

  • Vivo Y16 could feature a 6.51-inch display
  • Vivo is yet to announce the smartphone
  • It could get 64GB of inbuilt storage

Vivo Y16 is said to launch soon in India as the smartphone has reportedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and IMEI database. It was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website, as per the report. Vivo Y16 expected price in India and specifications have also been tipped. The smartphone is said to succeed the Vivo Y15 and Y15c. It was reportedly spotted on the BIS India database with the model number V2204 and the Y16 moniker was seen on the IMEI database.

Tipster Paras Guglani, in collaboration with RootMyGalaxy, has shared online that Vivo Y16 is expected to soon launch in India as the smartphone has been spotted on the BIS India database with the model V2204.

The report added that it has also been spotted on the IMEI database, which tips the Y16 moniker. The expected specifications and price in India have also been shared. It was reportedly also seen on the Geekbench benchmarking website, which revealed some specifications.

Vivo Y16 price in India (rumoured)

Vivo Y16 is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM variant. It is reportedly the first smartphone priced under Rs. 12,000 to feature a Golden colour option. The report also highlighted that this information should be taken with a pinch of salt and that more information about the Vivo Y16 could be revealed in the coming days.

Vivo Y16 specifications (expected)

Vivo Y16 is said to succeed the Vivo Y15 (2019) and Y15c. The smartphone is said to feature a 6.51-inch display with full-HD+ resolution. It is expected to run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The smartphone could be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The SoC was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench website.

For optics, it is expected to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. At the front, it is said to get an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y15c

Vivo Y15c

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB, 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 price in India, Vivo Y16 specifications, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y15c
Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
