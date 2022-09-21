Vivo Y16 was launched in Hong Kong in August. Now, the Vivo Y-series smartphone is reportedly making its way to India this week. Price details of the Vivo Y16 in the country have also been tipped ahead of its debut. The Indian variant of the Vivo Y16 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. A dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 6.51-inch LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the Vivo Y16.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y16 will be launched in India this week. The upcoming Vivo Y-series handset could be priced at Rs. 12,499 in the country, according to the report. This is in line with past leaks. However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant are currently unknown.

The Vivo Y16 was initially unveiled in select markets including Hong Kong and the Philippines last month. As per Vivo's official Philippines website, the handset costs PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options.

Vivo Y16 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Vivo Y16 is likely to have similar specifications as the model launched in other markets. The global variant runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. With the Extended RAM 2.0 feature, available RAM in the Vivo Y16 can be extended to further 1GB utilising unused memory.

For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The Vivo Y16 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

