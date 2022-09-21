Technology News
loading

Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report

Vivo Y16 price in India could be set at Rs. 12,499, according to a report.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 19:08 IST
Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y16 features dual rear cameras

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • It has already been launched in Hong Kong and the Phillippines
  • Vivo Y16 features a 5-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y16 was launched in Hong Kong in August. Now, the Vivo Y-series smartphone is reportedly making its way to India this week. Price details of the Vivo Y16 in the country have also been tipped ahead of its debut. The Indian variant of the Vivo Y16 is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. A dual rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, a 6.51-inch LCD display, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the Vivo Y16.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Vivo Y16 will be launched in India this week. The upcoming Vivo Y-series handset could be priced at Rs. 12,499 in the country, according to the report. This is in line with past leaks. However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variant are currently unknown.

The Vivo Y16 was initially unveiled in select markets including Hong Kong and the Philippines last month. As per Vivo's official Philippines website, the handset costs PHP 8,499 (roughly Rs. 11,700) for the lone 4GB + 128GB storage configuration. It is offered in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options.

Vivo Y16 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Vivo Y16 is likely to have similar specifications as the model launched in other markets. The global variant runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. With the Extended RAM 2.0 feature, available RAM in the Vivo Y16 can be extended to further 1GB utilising unused memory.

For optics, the Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the front. The Vivo Y16 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y16

Vivo Y16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 Specifications, Vivo Y16 Price in India, Vivo, Vivo Y Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Xiaomi 12T Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging

Related Stories

Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  3. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smartphones
  6. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Gets Massive Price Cut as Part of Early Diwali Deals
  7. MacBook Air (M1) May Get Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  8. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price, Colour Options Leaked: Report
  10. Realme Hints at Dynamic Island-Like Feature, Creators Challenge Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out 'Results About You' Privacy Tool to Remove Personally Identifiable Information: Report
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed via Flipkart Microsite, May Debut on October 6
  3. OnePlus 11 Pro Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Charging
  4. Vivo Y16 Could Be Launched in India This Week, Price Leaked: Report
  5. Xiaomi 12T Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 8GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  6. Realme GT Neo 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging: Report
  7. TikTok to Require Verification for Political Accounts, Bans Campaign Fundraising Ahead of US Midterm Elections
  8. Samsung Galaxy S24 Could Be First to Support Next-Generation Wi-Fi 7 Standard: Report
  9. Google Search Updated to Display Train Ticket Pricing, Allows Purchasing Tickets Directly: All Details
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Top Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.