Vivo Y16 is an affordable offering that's been launched quietly in India as a sub-Rs. 15,000 handset. This smartphone supports 4G connectivity and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop style notch, which houses the selfie camera. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Considering its price, this Vivo handset has to compete against smartphones like the Moto G52, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy F22, and more.

Vivo Y16 price in India, availability

A local retailer has revealed that the starting price of the Vivo Y16 in India is Rs. 12,499. It comes in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options. This handset features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Vivo is yet to reveal the configuration options for this handset.

We have contacted Vivo for further information about the India launch of Vivo Y16 and will update the story accordingly.

Vivo Y16 specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution. It operates on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset includes features like Panorama, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, and more.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to support up to 18 hours of video streaming. The battery also supports 10W wired charging. The Vivo Y16 is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183g. The handset sports 2.5D curved corners and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also fitted with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant rear panel with a glass-like texture.