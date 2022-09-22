Technology News
Vivo Y16 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y16 features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 22 September 2022 17:39 IST
Vivo Y16 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y16 includes a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 is fitted with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • It runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12
  • The Vivo Y16 sports a fingerprint, scratch-resistant rear panel

Vivo Y16 is an affordable offering that's been launched quietly in India as a sub-Rs. 15,000 handset. This smartphone supports 4G connectivity and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution and a waterdrop style notch, which houses the selfie camera. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Considering its price, this Vivo handset has to compete against smartphones like the Moto G52, Redmi Note 10S, Samsung Galaxy F22, and more.

Vivo Y16 price in India, availability

A local retailer has revealed that the starting price of the Vivo Y16 in India is Rs. 12,499. It comes in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options. This handset features up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Vivo is yet to reveal the configuration options for this handset.

We have contacted Vivo for further information about the India launch of Vivo Y16 and will update the story accordingly.

Vivo Y16 specifications, features

This smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) resolution. It operates on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The Vivo Y16 has a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The handset includes features like Panorama, Face Beauty, Live Photo, Time-Lapse, and more.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that is claimed to support up to 18 hours of video streaming. The battery also supports 10W wired charging. The Vivo Y16 is 8.19mm thin and weighs about 183g. The handset sports 2.5D curved corners and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is also fitted with a fingerprint and scratch-resistant rear panel with a glass-like texture.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Pay India Head Manesh Mahatme Said to Quit Firm Ahead of Plans to Ramp Up Payments Service
Tesla Issues Recall of Nearly 1.1 Million Cars Over Faulty Automatic Window Reversing Software

