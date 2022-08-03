Vivo Y16 specifications and renders have allegedly been leaked by a tipster. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to come in two colour options with the volume rocker and power button embedded with fingerprint sensor on the right spine. These specifications are pretty much similar to the ones leaked by another tipster, Paras Guglani.

Vivo Y16 specifications

As per the specifications shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the rumoured Vivo Y16 will run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and sport a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with V-shaped waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is said to pack a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is said to come with Extended RAM 2.0, Multi Turbo 5.5, and Ultra Game Mode.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y16 will come with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens, as per the tipster. It will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens for depth or macro shots, Ambhore claims. On the front could be a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y16 is claimed to be offered in up to 128GB storage options. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options may include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG, and FM radio. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is said to be a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone with a microSD card. The smartphone is said to come in Black and Gold colour options.

These specifications are in line with the one previously shared by tipster Paras Guglani. He also claimed that the phone could be priced at 11,499 for the base variant.