Technology News
loading

Vivo Y16 Specifications, Renders Allegedly Leaked, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Tipped

Vivo Y16 may sport a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 August 2022 15:13 IST
Vivo Y16 Specifications, Renders Allegedly Leaked, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Tipped

Photo Credit: Appuals

Vivo Y16 may come in Black and Gold colour

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 may pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • It is said to be a dual-SIM smartphone with side fingerprint sensor
  • Vivo Y16 may run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Vivo Y16 specifications and renders have allegedly been leaked by a tipster. The smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, a MediaTek Helio P35 under the hood paired with 4GB of RAM, dual rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is claimed to come in two colour options with the volume rocker and power button embedded with fingerprint sensor on the right spine. These specifications are pretty much similar to the ones leaked by another tipster, Paras Guglani.

Vivo Y16 specifications

As per the specifications shared by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, the rumoured Vivo Y16 will run Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and sport a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with V-shaped waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone is said to pack a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. It is said to come with Extended RAM 2.0, Multi Turbo 5.5, and Ultra Game Mode.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y16 will come with a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens, as per the tipster. It will be accompanied by a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens for depth or macro shots, Ambhore claims. On the front could be a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo Y16 is claimed to be offered in up to 128GB storage options. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery, and get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options may include USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, OTG, and FM radio. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. It is said to be a dual-SIM (nano) smartphone with a microSD card. The smartphone is said to come in Black and Gold colour options.

These specifications are in line with the one previously shared by tipster Paras Guglani. He also claimed that the phone could be priced at 11,499 for the base variant.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 Price in India, Vivo Y16 Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mivi Fort S16, S24 Soundbars With Upto 6 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Vivo Y35 4G Live Image Surfaces Online Ahead of August 11 Launch, Design Tipped

Related Stories

Vivo Y16 Specifications, Renders Allegedly Leaked, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.