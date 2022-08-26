Technology News
loading

Vivo Y16 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse at Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y16 is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 26 August 2022 13:58 IST
Vivo Y16 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse at Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Appuals

The Vivo Y16 is said to feature a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo Y16 is expected to be priced at Rs. 11,499 at launch
  • This Vivo smartphone could run on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12
  • The Vivo Y16 may include Extended RAM 2.0, Ultra Game Mode features

Vivo Y16 is rumoured to soon launch in India as the handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Now, a reliable tipster has shared alleged live images of the device showcasing its two colour options — Black and Gold. In addition, the leaked image offers a glimpse at the rear panel and camera module. Recent rumours suggest that this Vivo smartphone could cost Rs. 11,499 for its base variant at launch. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The supposed live image of the Vivo Y16 was leaked by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). It showcases the Black and Gold colour options of the handset as well as offers a glimpse at the rear camera module. Guglani suggests that these Vivo models could soon arrive in India and other global markets.

vivo y16 paras guglani twitter vivo_y16_paras_guglani_twitterVivo is yet to delve into any details regarding this smartphone. However, a recent report has seemingly revealed the complete specifications of the Vivo Y16. The smartphone has been tipped to feature a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. There are believed to be added features like Extended RAM 2.0, Multi Turbo 5.5, and Ultra Game Mode for boosting its performance.

The Vivo Y16 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth/ macro sensor. It is expected to feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone is believed to run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

This smartphone is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to offer up to 128GB of onboard storage, which could be expanded via a microSD card. The Vivo Y16 may offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB and Type-C connectivity options. Guglani previously claimed that the smartphone may cost Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y16, Vivo Y16 specifications, Vivo Y16 price in India, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
MTV Music Awards to See Eminem, Snoop Dogg Perform in Bored Apes Track
MSI Vector GP76 – for All the Gamers and Engineers / Developers Out There

Related Stories

Vivo Y16 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse at Colour Options Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  2. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
  5. Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
  6. Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
  7. Instagram to Limit Sensitive Content for New Users Under 16 Years by Default
  8. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.