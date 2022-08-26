Vivo Y16 Leaked Live Image Offers Glimpse at Colour Options Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y16 is rumoured to soon launch in India as the handset was recently spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database. Now, a reliable tipster has shared alleged live images of the device showcasing its two colour options — Black and Gold. In addition, the leaked image offers a glimpse at the rear panel and camera module. Recent rumours suggest that this Vivo smartphone could cost Rs. 11,499 for its base variant at launch. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

The supposed live image of the Vivo Y16 was leaked by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz). It showcases the Black and Gold colour options of the handset as well as offers a glimpse at the rear camera module. Guglani suggests that these Vivo models could soon arrive in India and other global markets.

Vivo is yet to delve into any details regarding this smartphone. However, a recent report has seemingly revealed the complete specifications of the Vivo Y16. The smartphone has been tipped to feature a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. It is believed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. There are believed to be added features like Extended RAM 2.0, Multi Turbo 5.5, and Ultra Game Mode for boosting its performance.

The Vivo Y16 is said to feature a dual rear camera setup highlighted by a 13-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth/ macro sensor. It is expected to feature a 5-megapixel selfie camera on the front. This smartphone is believed to run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

This smartphone is likely to include a 5,000mAh battery. It is said to offer up to 128GB of onboard storage, which could be expanded via a microSD card. The Vivo Y16 may offer Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, USB and Type-C connectivity options. Guglani previously claimed that the smartphone may cost Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM variant.