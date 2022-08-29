Vivo Y16 has launched in Hong Kong with a 6.51-inch LCD display and a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The handset will be available for purchase in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options. Pricing details for the Vivo Y16 is yet to be revealed by the company. The new Vivo phone is equipped with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset also features 10W charging support.

Vivo Y16 pricing and availability in Hong Kong is yet to be announced by Vivo. It will be available in Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black colour options, according to the company's website.

The handset was previously spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database with the model number V2204, which suggests that it could also be launched in India. As per the report, it is expected to be priced in India at Rs. 11,499.

Vivo Y16 specifications

Vivo Y16 is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) resolution. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The phone gets Extended RAM 2.0, which offers 1GB of virtual RAM. For optics, the Vivo Y16 features a dual rear camera setup.

The handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front, the Vivo Y16 gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera setup also features panorama, face beauty, live photo, time-lapse, pro, and documents modes. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and GLONASS. The phone also gets a USB Type-C port for charging.

The Vivo Y16 features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, electronic compass, and gyroscope. The handset also sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for unlocking. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. It measures 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm, and weighs about 183g, according to the company.

