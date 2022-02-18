Technology News
Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y15s (2021) price in India is set at Rs. 10,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 February 2022 14:59 IST


Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y15s (2021) comes with a 6.51-inch IPS display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y15s (2021) went on sale in India on Friday
  • The Vivo phone was initially launched in Singapore last year
  • Vivo Y15s (2021) carries an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y15s (2021) was launched in India on Friday. Debuting in Singapore last year, the new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y15s is also based on Google's Android Go edition — the streamlined version of Android. It comes in two distinct colours and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y15s is likely to face tough competition from the likes of the Moto E40 and Redmi 10 Prime.

Vivo Y15s price in India, availability

Vivo Y15s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,990) for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours and is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store as well as various retail stores in the country starting Friday.

In November, the Vivo Y15s was launched in Singapore at SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the same 3GB + 32GB configuration. The Vivo Y15s shouldn't be confused with the Vivo Y15S, that was launched back in 2015.

Vivo Y15s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15s runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo Y15s carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y15s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y15s includes 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed the phone with the 5,000mAh battery that supports ordinary 10W charging. Besides, the Vivo Y15s measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.





Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y15s 2021 price in India, Vivo Y15s 2021 specifications, Vivo Y15s 2021, Vivo Y15s, Vivo


Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More

