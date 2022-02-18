Vivo Y15s (2021) was launched in India on Friday. Debuting in Singapore last year, the new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and carries dual rear cameras. The Vivo Y15s is also based on Google's Android Go edition — the streamlined version of Android. It comes in two distinct colours and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y15s is likely to face tough competition from the likes of the Moto E40 and Redmi 10 Prime.

Vivo Y15s price in India, availability

Vivo Y15s price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 (MRP Rs. 13,990) for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours and is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store as well as various retail stores in the country starting Friday.

In November, the Vivo Y15s was launched in Singapore at SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the same 3GB + 32GB configuration. The Vivo Y15s shouldn't be confused with the Vivo Y15S, that was launched back in 2015.

Vivo Y15s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15s runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. The phone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Vivo Y15s carries a dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y15s comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y15s includes 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed the phone with the 5,000mAh battery that supports ordinary 10W charging. Besides, the Vivo Y15s measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.