Vivo Y15s Price in India Dropped by Rs. 500, Here’s How Much the Smartphone Costs Now

Vivo Y15s (2021) was launched in India in February priced at Rs. 10,990.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 April 2022 17:19 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y15s was launched in February in Mystic Blue and Wave Green (pictured) colour options

  • Vivo Y15s (2021) runs on Android 11 (Go edition)
  • The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support
  • Vivo Y15s (2021) is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y15s (2021) price in India has been dropped by Rs. 500, the company announced on Monday. The smartphone was launched in India in February, four months after it made its debut in Singapore. The handset is based on Android (Go edition), the streamlined version of Google's Android operating system for entry-level smartphones. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone competes with the Realme C31, Samsung Galaxy M12, and Moto E40.

Vivo Y15s (2021) price in India

Vivo Y15s (2021) price in India is now set at Rs. 10,490 for the sole GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, the company confirmed on Monday. The smartphone was launched in February at Rs. 10,999. It is sold in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colour options and is available for purchase through the Vivo India E-Store as well as various retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y15s (2021) specifications

Launched in India in February, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15s runs on Android 11 (Go edition) based Funtouch OS 11.1. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

For images and videos, the Vivo Y15s is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y15s sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y15s offers 32GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, proximity sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for regular 10W charging. The Vivo Y15s (2021) measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams, according to the company.

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
