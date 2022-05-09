Vivo Y15c has silently made its way to India and is listed on the company's website as a new smartphone in the lineup. The new Vivo phone, which is hardware-wise identical to the Vivo Y15s that debuted in the country earlier this year, comes with features including dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and carries up to 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Vivo Y15c include a 5,000mAh battery and carries two distinct colour options.

The Vivo India website has listed the Vivo Y15c, with all its specifications and in two different colours: Mystic Blue and Wave Green. However, Vivo Y15c price in India and availability details are yet to be announced.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for clarity on these fronts and will update readers when the company responds.

Nevertheless, the Vivo Y15c price in India is likely to be close to that of the Vivo Y15s — considering its identical hardware — that was launched in the country in February. The phone came at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It recently received a price cut that brought it down to Rs. 10,490.

Vivo Y15c specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15c runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 atop, and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM as standard. The Vivo Y15c comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y15c carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y15c comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options that come along with microSD card support (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y15c include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y15c packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W reverse charging and is rated to deliver nearly 19 hours of HD movie streaming. Besides, the phone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

