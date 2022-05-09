Technology News
loading

Vivo Y15c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Silently Debuts in India: Specifications

Vivo Y15c comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 May 2022 10:37 IST
Vivo Y15c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Silently Debuts in India: Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y15c comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Vivo Y15c has been listed on the Vivo India site
  • The new Vivo phone runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
  • Vivo Y15c carries a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion

Vivo Y15c has silently made its way to India and is listed on the company's website as a new smartphone in the lineup. The new Vivo phone, which is hardware-wise identical to the Vivo Y15s that debuted in the country earlier this year, comes with features including dual rear cameras and a waterdrop-style display notch. The smartphone is also powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and carries up to 64GB of onboard storage. Additionally, the Vivo Y15c include a 5,000mAh battery and carries two distinct colour options.

The Vivo India website has listed the Vivo Y15c, with all its specifications and in two different colours: Mystic Blue and Wave Green. However, Vivo Y15c price in India and availability details are yet to be announced.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for clarity on these fronts and will update readers when the company responds.

Nevertheless, the Vivo Y15c price in India is likely to be close to that of the Vivo Y15s — considering its identical hardware — that was launched in the country in February. The phone came at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It recently received a price cut that brought it down to Rs. 10,490.

Vivo Y15c specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y15c runs Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 atop, and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM as standard. The Vivo Y15c comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y15c carries an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y15c comes in 32GB and 64GB storage options that come along with microSD card support (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y15c include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y15c packs the 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W reverse charging and is rated to deliver nearly 19 hours of HD movie streaming. Besides, the phone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y15c

Vivo Y15c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y15c specifications, Vivo Y15c, Vivo Y15s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Apple Supplier Quanta in Shanghai Faces Chaos Due to COVID-19 Lockdown: Report
Vivo Y15c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Silently Debuts in India: Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  2. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount in India: Details
  4. iPhone 14 Max Price, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Watch 5 Spotted on BIS Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  8. Bumble App Gets New Profile Design and Matchmaking Algorithm
  9. Fitbit Rolls Out ECG App, Daily Readiness Score, and More
  10. Google Photos Could Get ‘Filter’ Option for Easy Gallery Searches
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini on Sale With Up to Rs. 11,910 Discount via Amazon India, Flipkart
  2. Elon Musk to Meet EU Industry Chief Thierry Breton Today to Discuss Free Speech, Global Supply Chain Issues
  3. India Smartphone Shipments Decline for Third Quarter in a Row, Xiaomi Retains Leadership: IDC
  4. OnePlus 10R Receiving OxygenOS 12 A.03 in India, Fixes Always-on Display Issues, More
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Leaked via Unboxing Video Ahead of Launch
  6. US Said to Ramp Up Kaspersky Security Probe Amid Fears of Cyberattack During Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War
  7. India Begins Anti-Dumping Probe Against Select Optical Fibre Import From China, Indonesia and South Korea
  8. Bitcoin Seals House Purchase Deal in Portugal’s Braga, Makes for First Real Estate Sale With Crypto
  9. Ola, Uber, Other Cab Aggregators to Meet Government Over Unfair Trade Practices
  10. Google Forms Web 3 Team to Help Developers of Next-Gen Apps With Necessary Infrastructure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.