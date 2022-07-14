Vivo Y02s Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch Vivo Y02 series in the global as well as Indian markets soon. The first model from the Vivo Y02 series has been recently spotted on the IMEI database with model number Vivo V2203, according to the latest report. The spotted handset has been said to be the Vivo Y02s and could launch in various markets soon, including India. Furthermore, the report says that the Vivo V2203 has also been certified with TKDN certification suggesting its global availability.

Unfortunately, any further information regarding specifications and detailed availability of the rumoured Vivo Y02s smartphone has not been revealed yet. The Vivo Y02s could debut in the markets as a successor to the Vivo Y01 smartphone.

To recall, the Y01 smartphone from Vivo was launched in India in May this year. Initially, the phone made its debut in some African markets in March.

The Vivo Y01 features a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It also comes with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card. The smartphone's price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Besides this, another recent report also suggests that Vivo Y01A has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Apart from the Vivo Y02s, the Vivo Y01A is also said to launch in India soon.