Vivo Y02s Spotted on IMEI Database, Expected to Launch Soon: Report

The Vivo Y02s was reportedly spotted on the IMEI database carrying a model number Vivo V2203.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 July 2022 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y02s is said to debut as a successor to the Vivo Y01 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch Vivo Y02 series
  • Vivo YO2s has been reportedly spotted on the IMEI database recently
  • Vivo Y02s also has been reportedly certified with TKDN certification

Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch Vivo Y02 series in the global as well as Indian markets soon. The first model from the Vivo Y02 series has been recently spotted on the IMEI database with model number Vivo V2203, according to the latest report. The spotted handset has been said to be the Vivo Y02s and could launch in various markets soon, including India. Furthermore, the report says that the Vivo V2203 has also been certified with TKDN certification suggesting its global availability.

According to a recent report by Mobilestalk, a smartphone belonging to Vivo Y02 series has been spotted on the IMEI database with model number Vivo V2203. The model number is said to belong to the Y02s smartphone, and is said to make its debut soon in the global markets, including India. The report also states that the handset also passed the TKDN certification, which confirms its global availability.

Unfortunately, any further information regarding specifications and detailed availability of the rumoured Vivo Y02s smartphone has not been revealed yet. The Vivo Y02s could debut in the markets as a successor to the Vivo Y01 smartphone.

To recall, the Y01 smartphone from Vivo was launched in India in May this year. Initially, the phone made its debut in some African markets in March.

The Vivo Y01 features a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It also comes with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card. The smartphone's price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Besides this, another recent report also suggests that Vivo Y01A has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Apart from the Vivo Y02s, the Vivo Y01A is also said to launch in India soon.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y01

Vivo Y01

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y02 Series, Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y01, Vivo Y01A, IMEI Database, Vivo
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
TikTok Maker Launches Kesong App in China in Bid to Compete With Market Leader
Moto X30 Pro 200-Megapixel Camera Sample Teased by Executive
