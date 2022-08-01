Vivo Y02s has been a part of the rumour mill in the last few weeks. The smartphone is expected to arrive in August and has already been spotted on various certification websites. Now, the Vivo Y02s has appeared on Vivo's official global website. It simply indicates an imminent launch of the smartphone. Vivo's official website has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Vivo Y02s will sport a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and house a 5000mAh battery.

As stated above, the Vivo Y02s has now appeared on Vivo's global website. The listing has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone on the dedicated webpage. However, the exact details of the launch and the pricing of the upcoming smartphone have still not been revealed.

The Vivo Y02s smartphone has been listed on the company's dedicated webpage in Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue colour options.

Vivo Y02s specifications

The global website of Vivo shows that the Vivo Y02s will sport a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display along with a 2.5D curved design. The back panel of the smartphone is made with a glass-like texture with an anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint features.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y02s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As mentioned above, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and gets a USB Type-C port.

The company claims that the Vivo Y02s offers up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, 7 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of music playback. Furthermore, it will be running Funtouch OS that comes with an Ultra-Game mode.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel primary sensor on the back with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls along with an Aura Screen Light feature, which basically lights up the screen to brighten up those selfies at night.

