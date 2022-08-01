Technology News
Vivo Y02s With Mediatek Helio P35 Listed on Official Website: Launch Expected Soon

The Vivo Y02s will sport a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 1 August 2022 14:52 IST
Vivo Y02s With Mediatek Helio P35 Listed on Official Website: Launch Expected Soon

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y02s will feature an 8-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02s will pack a 5000mAh battery
  • The smartphone has been spotted on the official website in two colours
  • Vivo Y02s will feature a 2.5D curved design

Vivo Y02s has been a part of the rumour mill in the last few weeks. The smartphone is expected to arrive in August and has already been spotted on various certification websites. Now, the Vivo Y02s has appeared on Vivo's official global website. It simply indicates an imminent launch of the smartphone. Vivo's official website has also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming Vivo smartphone. The company has confirmed that the Vivo Y02s will sport a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and house a 5000mAh battery.

As stated above, the Vivo Y02s has now appeared on Vivo's global website. The listing has revealed the key specifications of the smartphone on the dedicated webpage. However, the exact details of the launch and the pricing of the upcoming smartphone have still not been revealed.

The Vivo Y02s smartphone has been listed on the company's dedicated webpage in Fluorite Black and Vibrant Blue colour options.

Vivo Y02s specifications

The global website of Vivo shows that the Vivo Y02s will sport a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display along with a 2.5D curved design. The back panel of the smartphone is made with a glass-like texture with an anti-scratch and anti-fingerprint features.

Under the hood, the Vivo Y02s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. As mentioned above, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and gets a USB Type-C port.

The company claims that the Vivo Y02s offers up to 18 hours of online HD video streaming, 7 hours of gaming, or 22 hours of music playback. Furthermore, it will be running Funtouch OS that comes with an Ultra-Game mode.

In terms of the camera, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel primary sensor on the back with an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls along with an Aura Screen Light feature, which basically lights up the screen to brighten up those selfies at night.

Further reading: Vivo Y02s, MediaTek Helio P35, Vivo
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha
Apoorva Sinha is a Sub-Editor and writes for Gadgets 360. She writes about smartphones, apps, and everything related to gadgets and technology. Before coming to this genre, she covered several general news as a reporter for The Indian Express. Besides journalism stuff, she can be found reading books and practicing her classical dance moves. Apoorva can be contacted via email at Apoorvas@ndtv.com. More
