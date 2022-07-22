Technology News
Vivo Y02s Tipped to Feature a 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC: Report

Vivo Y02s could likely cost $113 at launch for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 22 July 2022 17:22 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo Y02s is expected to succeed the Vivo Y01 that launched in May

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02s may have an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash
  • It is said to be 8.19mm in thickness, weigh about 182g
  • The Vivo Y02s has been spotted on IMEI, TKDN

Vivo is supposedly working to bring the Vivo Y02s to the global markets. This affordable handset is expected to launch globally on July 28 and may also make its way to the Indian market. Nearly a week before its expected launch, the specifications and pricing information of this smartphone have leaked. The Vivo Y02s is expected to sport a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and boots Android 12 out of the box.

Vivo Y02s price (expected)

According to a report by Root My Galaxy, this Vivo handset could be priced at $113 (roughly Rs. 9,000) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It is said to arrive in black and light blue colours. The Vivo Y02s is expected to launch globally on July 28. This smartphone is said to succeed the Vivo Y01 that launched in India earlier this year in May priced at Rs. 8,999.

Vivo Y02s specifications, features (expected)

The Vivo Y02s is said to have a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The smartphone features an 8-megapixel primary camera with LED flash on the back and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front.

This smartphone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support and 5W reverse charging. The Vivo Y02s is likely to sport an 8.19mm slim design that could weigh about 182g. It is believed to run on Android 12 and features a USB Type-C port.

As per a recent report, the Vivo Y02s also surfaced on the IMEI database bearing the model number V2203. The smartphone supposedly passed the TKDN certification, which hints at its global availability.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
