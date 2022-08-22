Vivo Y02s is now official and the phone has made its debut in the Philippines a few days after it was spotted on Vivo's official global website. Vivo had already confirmed some specifications such as a 6.51-inch Halo FullView display and a 5,000mAh battery. Other hardware include a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and a single rear camera. The smartphone is a successor to the Vivo Y01 that was launched in May earlier this year with the same processor as the Vivo Y02s.

Vivo Y02s price, availability

The Vivo Y02s price has been set at PHP 6,499 (roughly Rs. 9,250) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. It is available for purchase in the South Asian country in two colour options: Flourite Black and Vibrant Blue. Vivo hasn't revealed any information about the phone's India availability.

Vivo Y02s specifications

The Vivo Y02s pack a lot of specifications that are the same as the Vivo Y01. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y02s runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo Full View IPS LCD display. The display gets Eye Protection Mode and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Vivo smartphone gets a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB RAM.

The Vivo Y02s comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature to optimise performance and reduce stuttering as well as lag in games. There is also an Ultra Game Mode feature such as Do Not Disturb and e-sports mode.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y02s gets a single 8-megapixel main sensor paired with f/2.0 aperture lens that is paired with an LED flash. On the front is a 5-megapixel camera sensor paired with f/2.2 aperture lens for selfies and video calls.

Vivo has equipped the Y02s with 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card through the dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. It measures 163.95x75.55x8.19mm and weighs 182g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.