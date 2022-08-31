Technology News
  Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry Level Smartphones

Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones

Vivo Y02s launched earlier with a price tag of PHP 6,499 (roughly Rs. 9,250).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 12:20 IST
Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y02s packs 32GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Vivo Y02s was launched in the Philippines recently
  • Vivo could join hands with Jio to unveil Vivo Y02 Jio in India
  • Vivo Y02s has an 8-megapixel rear camera unit

Vivo Y02s powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC made its debut in the Philippines a few days back. Now, the handset is reportedly making its way to the Indian market alongside the Vivo Y02 Jio. The Chinese smartphone company is said to collaborate with telecom giant Reliance Jio to unveil the Vivo Y02 in the country. Both Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio are tipped to arrive as entry-level smartphones. The Vivo Y02s launched in the Philippines features a single 8-megapixel main sensor and packs 32GB of inbuilt storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter has suggested the launch details of Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio in India. Vivo is reportedly joining hands with Jio to release the Vivo Y02 Jio. As per the leak, the Vivo Y02 series will be unveiled in the country in mid-September. Both models could arrive as entry-level offerings.

However, there is no official confirmation from Vivo about the Vivo Y02s and Vivo Y02 Jio's India launch.

Recently, the Vivo Y02s was unveiled in the Philippines with a price tag of PHP 6,499 (roughly Rs. 9,250) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The Indian variant of Vivo Y02s is likely to have the same specifications as the model launched in the Philippines.

The Vivo Y02s runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo Full View IPS LCD display. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 3GB RAM.

The Vivo Y02s comes with Multi-Turbo 5.5 feature for gaming and there is an Ultra Game Mode as well. A single 8-megapixel main sensor, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 32GB of inbuilt storage that supports expansion via microSD card, are the other key specifications of the Vivo Y02. It also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y02s

Vivo Y02s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio, Vivo Y02s Specifications, Vivo Y02 Jio Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y02 series, Jio
Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones
