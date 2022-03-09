Technology News
Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Vivo Y01 price and availability details have not yet been announced.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 March 2022 11:05 IST
Vivo Y01 With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y01 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView IPS LCD display

  • Vivo Y01 features a single 8-megapixel camera on the back
  • It is offered in two colour options — Elegant Black, Sapphire Blue
  • Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support

Vivo Y01 has silently been launched in the African market. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The pocket-friendly Vivo Y01 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone gets a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Vivo Y01 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. Furthermore, Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

The new Vivo Y01 will be available in several African countries, including Kenya, but its price has not been revealed yet. Vivo's new smartphone will be offered in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. There is no information regarding the India launch of the smartphone.

Vivo Y01 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y01 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo FullView IPS LCD display along with an Eye Protection Mode that filters out harmful blue light emissions. Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek P35 SoC, mated to 2GB of RAM.

For optics, Vivo Y01 sports a sole 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In the waterdrop-style notch at the front, it houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Vivo Y01 features 32GB of internal memory that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It sports a triple-slot SIM tray with two Nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on Vivo Y01 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, micro USB (USB 2.0) port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard Vivo Y01 comprise a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, and Galileo. It also gets a Face Wake feature that unlocks the phone as soon as the user picks up and wakes the smartphone.

Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Furthermore, users can also charge other devices with the reverse charging support. Besides, the smartphone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 178 grams.

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y01

Vivo Y01

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo Y01, Vivo Y01 Price, Vivo Y01 Specifications, Android 11 Go Edition, Funtouch OS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Tesla CEO Elon Musk Seeks to End US SEC Muzzle on Tweets, Could Face Uphill Battle
Ukraine Crisis: Universal Music Group Says It Is Suspending Operations, Shutting Offices in Russia
