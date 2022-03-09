Vivo Y01 has silently been launched in the African market. The new Vivo smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. The pocket-friendly Vivo Y01 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. The smartphone gets a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Vivo Y01 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. Furthermore, Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging.

The new Vivo Y01 will be available in several African countries, including Kenya, but its price has not been revealed yet. Vivo's new smartphone will be offered in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colour options. There is no information regarding the India launch of the smartphone.

Vivo Y01 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y01 runs Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo FullView IPS LCD display along with an Eye Protection Mode that filters out harmful blue light emissions. Vivo Y01 is powered by a MediaTek P35 SoC, mated to 2GB of RAM.

For optics, Vivo Y01 sports a sole 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 aperture. In the waterdrop-style notch at the front, it houses a 5-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

Vivo Y01 features 32GB of internal memory that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). It sports a triple-slot SIM tray with two Nano SIMs and a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on Vivo Y01 include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, micro USB (USB 2.0) port, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors onboard Vivo Y01 comprise a fingerprint scanner, facial recognition sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, and Galileo. It also gets a Face Wake feature that unlocks the phone as soon as the user picks up and wakes the smartphone.

Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. Furthermore, users can also charge other devices with the reverse charging support. Besides, the smartphone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 178 grams.

