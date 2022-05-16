Vivo Y01 was launched in India on Monday as the company's latest budget model. The new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Vivo Y01 also comes with 1TB of expandable storage support through a dedicated microSD card. The smartphone comes in two distinct colours and offers an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the back. The Vivo Y01 will compete against the likes of the Redmi 10A and Samsung Galaxy M02.

Vivo Y01 price in India

Vivo Y01 price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone comes in Elegant Black and Sapphire Blue colours and will go on sale through the Vivo E-Store as well as offline retail stores. Exact details on its availability are yet to be revealed, though.

In March, the Vivo Y01 was launched in some African markets in the same 2GB + 32GB configuration.

Vivo Y01 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y01 runs Android-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo Full View Display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is backed by Vivo's native Eye Protection Mode that is expected to help cut down some Blue Light emission. Under the hood, the Vivo Y01 has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with 2GB RAM. The phone comes with the single, 8-megapixel rear camera sensor that is paired with an LED flash. There is also a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Vivo has equipped the Y01 with 32GB of onboard storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB) through the dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y01 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a Face Wake feature that helps unlock the phone by looking at its front.

The Vivo Y01 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver "hours of usage" on a single charge.