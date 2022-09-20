Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications have been shared online by a tipster. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to launch in November during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. It could launch in December with a LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It could also get a 1-inch camera sensor and a telephoto lens camera as well. This is in line with an earlier report that also suggested that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared via the microblogging website Twitter that the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could feature a 1-inch primary camera sensor, according to the tipster. It could also sport a telephoto lens camera at the rear. This is in line with a previous report, which suggested the same SoC for the Vivo X90 series.

The report also highlighted that the phone could debut in November or December this year, which is also in line with the latest tip for the Vivo X90 Pro+. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to be unveiled during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event, which will be hosted between November 15 and November 17.

To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May this year with a price tag of Rs. 79,999. The smartphone comes in Cosmic Black colour option. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens. At the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.