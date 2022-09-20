Technology News
  Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1 Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details

Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details

Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 September 2022 14:13 IST
Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details

Vivo X80 Pro (pictured) sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED dipslay

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to sport a 10x telephoto lens camera
  • The rumoured Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to debut in December
  • Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications have been shared online by a tipster. The smartphone is tipped to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, which is expected to launch in November during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event. It could launch in December with a LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It could also get a 1-inch camera sensor and a telephoto lens camera as well. This is in line with an earlier report that also suggested that the phone will come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared via the microblogging website Twitter that the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The Vivo X90 Pro+ could feature a 1-inch primary camera sensor, according to the tipster. It could also sport a telephoto lens camera at the rear. This is in line with a previous report, which suggested the same SoC for the Vivo X90 series.

The report also highlighted that the phone could debut in November or December this year, which is also in line with the latest tip for the Vivo X90 Pro+. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to be unveiled during the Snapdragon Summit 2022 event, which will be hosted between November 15 and November 17.

To recall, the Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May this year with a price tag of Rs. 79,999. The smartphone comes in Cosmic Black colour option. It sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Vivo X80 Pro features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens. At the front, it features a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. The handset packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90, Vivo X80 Pro
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Samsung Galaxy A54, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A14 Reportedly Enter Testing Phase

Vivo X90 Pro+ Tipped to Support 100W Fast Charging, 1-Inch Primary Camera Sensor: All Details
