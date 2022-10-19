Technology News
Vivo X90 Series Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, More Chipset Details Leaked

Vivo X90 series is expected to launch this year in December.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 19 October 2022 11:34 IST
Vivo X90 series is said to succeed the Vivo X90 lineup (pictured)

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series may also get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered variants
  • MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC is claimed to outperform Snapdragon
  • MediaTek may release this chipset in early November

Vivo X90 series is believed to be in the works and may debut in December. This flagship lineup is said to include the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Previous rumours have suggested that these smartphones may come with a next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset. A reliable tipster has now revealed that this chipset could be the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. MediaTek is expected to unveil this chipset in November, before the expected launch of the Vivo X90 series.

Tipster Why Lab has said that the Vivo X90 series may feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. This chipset is said to feature a combination of Cortex-X3 and Cortex-A715 cores. It may be paired with an Immortalis-G715 GPU, which offers hardware-level ray tracing. The tipster also claims that the imaging capabilities of the Dimensity 9200 SoC have also been increased. This chipset is expected to be officially unveiled by early November.

A previous report has suggested that the Vivo X90 lineup will also get Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered variants. However, the next-generation MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series chipset is believed to outperform the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in the AnTuTu benchmark test.

It is unclear for now which Vivo X90 series models will get a MediaTek or Qualcomm chipset. Earlier this year, the Vivo X80 series was launched in India with the vanilla model powered by a Dimensity 9000 SoC and the Vivo X80 Pro featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

In related news, a design render of the Vivo X90 Pro+ surfaced recently that offers a look at the rear panel, including the quad rear camera module. This smartphone is expected to get a 1-inch main camera sensor. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. There are rumours that it might get high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage as well.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X80

Vivo X80

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Capable cameras
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Read detailed Vivo X80 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo, MediaTek Dimensity 9200, MediaTek
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S23 Tipped to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 3,900mAh Battery

