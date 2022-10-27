Technology News
loading

Vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature 6.78-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped: Report

Vivo X90 Pro+ is said to only get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC-powered variant.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 11:23 IST
Vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature 6.78-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ben Geskin

The Vivo X90 Pro+ may feature a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 Pro+ said to get 2K resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • It may offer 80W wired, 50W wireless charging support
  • The Vivo X90 Pro+ may pack a next-generation Vivo V2 ISP

Vivo X90 series of flagship smartphones could be in the works and may debut later this year in December. The lineup is expected to include the vanilla Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. The specifications of the standard Vivo X90 surfaced recently and was tipped to sport a 1.5K resolution display. Now, the details of the top-of-the-line Vivo X90 Pro+ have been reportedly revealed. This smartphone is believed to feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED curved display.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

According to a TechGoing report, the Vivo X90 Pro+ could get a 6.78-inch Samsung E6 AMOLED display with curved edges. It is said to offer a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. This Vivo smartphone is believed to also pack a 1440Hz high-frequency dimming chip for supporting eye protection features.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Despite the recent rumours, the report suggests that this handset will not offer a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC-powered variant.

For optics, the smartphone is likely to feature a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX989V primary camera. This 1-inch sensor is said to be accompanied by a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 ultra-wide shooter, a 50-megapixel IMX578 portrait sensor, and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64A periscope lens that could offer 3.5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. It will reportedly also pack a next-generation Vivo V2 image signal processor (ISP).

The flagship smartphone from Vivo could house a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The report does not mention the storage and memory configuration of the Vivo X90 Pro+. However, it has been previously tipped to pack high-speed LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90 Pro Plus specifications, Vivo X90 series, Vivo
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'

Related Stories

Vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature 6.78-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazfit GTR 4 Review: A Feature-Packed Smartwatch That Offers Good Value
  2. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Support 210W Fast Charging
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Musk Lugs Sink Into Twitter Headquarters, Updates Profile to 'Chief Twit'
  6. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  7. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  8. Airtel Reduces Incoming Call Validity to 7 Days After Expiry of Prepaid Plan
  9. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max: What’s the Difference?
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Compete Against iQoo 11
  2. The Witcher Remake Announced by CD Projekt Red, Built in Unreal Engine 5
  3. Samsung Expects Chip Demand to Recover in 2023 as Q3 Profits Fall, Names Lee Jae-Yong Executive Chairman
  4. BTC Retains Value Above $20,000 for Second Day, Crypto Market Cap Exceeds $1 Trillion
  5. Tesla Said to Face US Criminal Probe Into Self-Driving Claims Following Multiple Crashes
  6. Vivo X90 Pro+ to Feature 6.78-Inch 2K AMOLED Display, More Specifications Tipped: Report
  7. Facebook-Parent Meta Says Q3 Profit Halved to $4.4 Billion YoY, Plans 'Significant Changes'
  8. Redmi Note 12 Explorer Edition Teased to Offer 210W Fast Charging Ahead of Launch Today
  9. Elon Musk Lugs Sink Into Twitter Headquarters, Updates Twitter Profile to 'Chief Twit'
  10. PlayStation Plus November 2022 Free Games: Nioh 2, Lego Harry Potter Collection, and Heavenly Bodies
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.