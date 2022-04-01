Vivo X80 specifications have been leaked. The phone is said to sport a 6.78-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, along with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood. As per a previous report, Vivo X80 Pro is also expected to sport the same MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC and sport a similar display. Vivo X80 is a part of the lineup that also comprises Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+. The new Vivo handsets are expected to debut in April.

According to a post by noted tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the Vivo X80 is said to sport a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED full-HD+ display 120Hz refresh rate with a hole-punch cutout. The tipster says that there will be a “DC-like dimming” feature (translated), and X-axis linear motor to provide a vivid tactile feedback. The Vivo smartphone is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. The handset will feature a 4,000mm square chamber for heat dissipation.

As per a previous report, Vivo X80 is said to feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photography, the phone is tipped to sport a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 shooter. For selfies, the phone could get a 44-megapixel front camera.

In fact, the Vivo X80 specifications leaked by the Digital Chat Station matches the rumoured specifications of the Vivo X80 Pro. The phone is tipped to come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The primary differences between the two handsets will be revealed upon launch, The Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are reported to launch alongside the Vivo X80 Pro+, Vivo X Note, Vivo X Fold foldable phone, Vivo Pad, and iQoo Neo 6 in April.

