Vivo's Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark

Vivo PD2186X scored 1,072,221 on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 22 February 2022 11:32 IST
Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark

Vivo X80 series is expected to succeed the Vivo X70 range (pictured) unveiled in India in September 2021

Highlights
  • The upcoming Vivo phone is expected to feature LPDDR5 RAM
  • The handset scored 192,035 points in the memory test
  • Vivo PD2186X carries 120Hz refresh rate display

Vivo X80 lineup is reportedly in the works. Ahead of an official announcement from the brand, a Vivo phone, speculated to be the X80 Pro, has debuted on the top of AnTuTu performance benchmark ranking with an impressive score of over one million points. The flagship Vivo handset tested by AnTuTu is powered by the new Mediatek Dimensity 9000 chipset. The Vivo X80 series likely to succeed the Vivo X70 lineup is expected to include Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ models.

As posted by benchmarking platform AnTuTu on Weibo, the Vivo smartphone with model number PD2186X had a total score of 1,072,221 points. This comprises a CPU score of 277,291, GPU score of 422,365, MEM (memory) score of 192,305, and UX score of 180,530. As mentioned, this phone is speculated to be a Vivo X80 series smartphone. AnTuTu says that the phone will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor. According to the post, it is the highest score so far among all the running models.

The listing also reveals several other details of the upcoming Vivo phone. It tips that the Vivo x80 series phone would run on Android 12 and carry a 120Hz refresh rate display. It is expected to pack 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The final marketing name of the Vivo PD2186X phone — speculated to be Vivo X80 Pro — is currently unclear since the brand hasn't confirmed the development of any Vivo X80 series smartphones yet.

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones are expected to go live in the first quarter of this year. According to past leaks, Vivo X80 may feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC and a 50-megapixel main sensor are the other tipped specifications of the handset. The Vivo X80 series is likely to succeed the Vivo X70 range unveiled in India in September.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo, Vivo X80 Series, Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, AnTuTu
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo’s Rumoued X80 Series Phone With Mediatek Dimensity 9000 Tops AnTuTu Performance Benchmark
