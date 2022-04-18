Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics

Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ are now available for pre-booking in China.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 April 2022 11:18 IST
Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Vivo Mall

Vivo X80 may launch with an orange colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro+ may get a quad rear camera setup
  • The phone is teased to have a hole-punch display
  • The Vivo X80 series may soon launch in India as well

Vivo X80 Series launch in China will take place on April 25, the Chinese company has announced via a post on Weibo. Vivo has also shared a small video clip on the Chinese microblogging website, teasing a quad rear camera setup with Carl Zeiss optics, and an orange colour variant. The smartphone series is said to comprise of three models, the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+. At least one of them is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC.

Vivo X80 series launch

As per the post on Weibo, the expected Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones will be launched on April 25 at an event scheduled for 7pm CST (4.30pm IST). According to the video shared by Vivo, at least one smartphone in the series, apparently the Vivo X80 Pro+, will have a quad rear camera setup.

The upcoming Vivo smartphone from the teaser is now available for pre-booking in China. An image shared on the pre-booking page shows a smartphone with a large rectangular module. Within the large module, there is a small circular area that contains three lenses and a Carl Zeiss logo. There is what looks like a fourth lens on the bottom left, and a pill-shaped LED flash to the right of the circular area. On the front of this upcoming model is a display with a centrally aligned cutout for the front camera.

An earlier report had claimed that the Vivo X80 Pro+ could feature a 50-megapixel GN1 primary sensor, a 48-megapixel Sony IMX598-based ultra-wide camera, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. For selfies, this smartphone could come with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Another recent report also suggested that the Vivo X80 series smartphones will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000-series SoCs. The models have allegedly been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, which suggests that a launch in India might be inching closer as well.

Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Specifications, Vivo X80 Pro Specifications, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, Vivo X80 Pro Plus Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Reused Successfully for US Intelligence Satellite Launch
Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India

Related Stories

Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Pad Mini Listed on Company Site, India Launch Imminent
  2. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Set to Launch in India on April 22
  3. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  4. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  5. Apple Days Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone SE (2022), More at Vijay Sales
  6. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Netflix Unveils Take Ten Competition to Scout for Next-Gen Storytellers
  9. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  10. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
#Latest Stories
  1. Maruti Suzuki to Launch Multiple Electric Vehicle Models in India Starting in 2025
  2. BTC, ETH Open New Week with Losses, Most Altcoins Cascade Down Crypto Price Ladder
  3. Realme Pad Mini Name Spotted on Official Website Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Vivo X80 Series Launch in China Set for April 25, Teased to Come With Zeiss Optics
  5. SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Reused Successfully for US Intelligence Satellite Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G India Launch Date Set for April 22: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter's Edit Feature May Let Users Keep Track of Tweet History
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Design Teased in Official Image Ahead of April 28 Launch
  9. Twitter Spotted Working on Much-Awaited Edit Button, to Be Available for Twitter Blue Users
  10. WhatsApp Begins Testing Granular Privacy Controls on Latest iOS Beta Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.