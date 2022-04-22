Technology News
Vivo X80 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch on April 25, Include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

Vivo X80 Pro could be equipped with a quad rear camera setup and offer 50W wireless charging.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 22 April 2022 16:14 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 Pro is tipped to succeed the company's Vivo X70 Pro (pictured) that was released in 2021

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro is claimed to arrive in at least three colours
  • Vivo X80 Pro will reportedly feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display
  • It is said to sport an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner

Vivo X80 Pro specifications have been tipped ahead of its launch on April 25 in China. The device is expected to be launched alongside Vivo X80 and X80 Pro+ on the same day. Reportedly, the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro will include Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz display, 50-megapixel quad cameras, and 80W fast charging. Previous leaks also suggest that the Vivo X80 series will resemble the Vivo X Note that launched earlier this month in China.

A report by 91Mobiles along with tipster Ishan Agarwal shared specifications of the upcoming Vivo X80 Pro, one of the three flagships that Vivo has planned to launch in the next few days. Vivo has also shared several official marketing renders that showcase the X80 Pro in three colours.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

As per the report, the Vivo X80 Pro will run on Android 12 and feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display. As mentioned, the Vivo handset could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. For optics, Vivo X80 Pro is tipped to carry a quad rear camera unit.

The camera setup is said to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel portrait telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical and 60x digital zoom support. Also, the X80 Pro is expected to feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, curved display edges and a centred punch hole for a single front camera packed with 32-megapixel.

Vivo X80 Pro is expected to offer 256GB and 512GB of internal storage. It could include a 4,700mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging 50W wireless charging. Moreover, it is said to measure 164.6×75.3×9.1mm and weigh 220 grams.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
