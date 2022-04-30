Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are likely to be launched in India on May 18, if a now removed teaser page on the company's India site is any indication. As spotted by a tipster and retrievable in Google cache, Vivo put up a teaser page on its site that showed a countdown to the launch date. To recall, the Vivo X80 series was unveiled in China recently. The Vivo X80 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, while the Vivo X80 Pro comes in two distinct variants — one with the Dimensity 9000 chip and the other one featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. They offer a 120Hz refresh rate display and pack 80W fast charging as well.

The now removed teaser page (but retrievable in Google cache) of the Vivo X80 series on Vivo India website was first spotted by known tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd). The site has a timer going on, counting down to the launch date, and if the current timing and screenshot shared by the tipster is any indication, the India launch of Vivo X80 series and it will take place on May 18. We've reached out to Vivo for confirmation on the launch date, and will update this space when we hear back. The smartphones are set to launch in the global markets on May 8.

Vivo X80 series price in India (expected)

We can expect the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro price in India to be in-line with the models' China pricing. To recall, the Vivo X80 series was introduced in China last week, with the vanilla Vivo X80 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,200) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo X80 Pro's price begins at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 8GB + 256GB model. The smartphones are offered in Black, Cyan, and Orange colours. Indian variants of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are likely to have identical specifications to the Chinese variants.

Vivo X80 specifications

The Vivo X80 runs Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean on top and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

The triple rear camera setup of the Vivo X80 includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front as well. The Vivo X80 offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It carries a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge fast charging.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

The new Vivo X80 Pro features a 6.78-inch 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with an up to 120Hz refresh rate. The handset has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC version and Dimensity 9000 SoC version. The Snapdragon variant offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, whereas the Dimensity option has 12GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard.

The quad rear camera setup of the Vivo X80 Pro includes a 50-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL GNV sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 12-megapixel professional portrait camera and an 8-megapixel periscope ultra-telephoto camera. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The phone offers up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X80 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.