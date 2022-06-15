Technology News
loading

Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability

Vivo X80 Pro will be available in Europe in only Cosmic Black colour.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 15 June 2022 18:50 IST
Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 Pro (pictured) comes with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May
  • Vivo’s flagship phone gets a 4,700mAh battery
  • The smartphone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India in May this year with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Now, the smartphone brand has launched the handset in the European countries as well. The price and the availability of the smartphone in Europe has also been announced. The smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution. It runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. The smartphone comes with a quad rear camera setup and a 4,700mAh battery pack. It also comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating.

Vivo X80 Pro price, availability in Europe

The latest Vivo flagship, Vivo X80 Pro, has launched in nine European countries. The smartphone has been launched in Romania with a price tag of RON 5,499 (roughly Rs. 90,700) and will be available at the end of June. It has been launched in Slovenia for EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) and will be available from July. It has been launched in Poland at PLN 5,999 (roughly Rs. 1,05,000) and will be available from June 27.

Vivo X80 Pro has launched in Germany at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and will be available from July. The handset has also launched in Austria for EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 90,000) and will be available from July 7, and it has launched in Spain at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) with availability from July 1.

The Vivo flagship has launched in Italy at EUR 1,299 (roughly Rs. 1,06,000) and is going to be available from the end of June. Vivo X80 Pro has also launched in Czech Republic with a price tag of CZK 26,999 (roughly Rs. 89,000) and will go on sale on June 23. Lastly, the phone has also launched in Bulgaria at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,800) and will be available in the second half of 2022. The smartphone will only be available in the Cosmic Black colour in the European market.

Vivo X80 Pro was launched in India on May 18 with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is available in the country in two colours, Cosmic Black and Urban Blue.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

The flagship Vivo smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and houses a 4,700mAh battery with 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. Vivo X80 Pro gets a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-telephoto lens. At the front it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo X80 Pro runs on Android 12 with OriginOS on top. It also comes with IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Read detailed Vivo X80 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro specifications, Vivo X80 Pro price, Android 12, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, OriginOS
Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet

Related Stories

Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Discounts, Deals on Laptops
  2. Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook Pro 14 OLED, Vivobook 16X Debut in India
  3. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  4. OnePlus Flagship Key Specifications, Price Range Tipped
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed, Will Come With Dual Rear Cameras
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Tipped to Be Rebranded as OnePlus Handset
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Poco F4 5G to Sport Up to 12GB RAM; Price in India Leaked
  9. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  10. Realme V20 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 4G Variant With Snapdragon 720G SoC May Launch Soon, Model Surfaces on Bluetooth SIG
  2. Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones Teased, Key Specifications Include Up to 60-Hour Battery Life
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in European Market: Price, Availability
  4. Possibility of Finding Living Organisms on Venus Slim, New Analysis Suggests
  5. Jio-Bp Partners With Zomato to Power Its EV Fleet
  6. FIFA 22 Is Coming to EA Play, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on June 23
  7. Fire-Boltt Ring Pro Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, Pin Lock System Launched in India: Details
  8. New Study Finds Plants Take “Secret Decisions” to Control Respiration
  9. Sequoia Capital Launches Two New Funds With Web 3 Investments Part of Its Focus
  10. YouTube Gets Corrections Feature, Allows Creators to Clarify Errors and Add Updates
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.