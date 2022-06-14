Technology News
Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details

Vivo X80 Pro had its China launch in April and was released in India in May.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 14 June 2022 19:18 IST
Vivo X80 Pro Price in Europe Leaked Online: All the Details

The X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 in India for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant

Highlights
  • Vivo X80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Vivo X80 Pro runs on Android 12-based OriginOS
  • The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup

Vivo X80 Pro price has leaked online ahead of its European launch tomorrow. The smartphone from Vivo had its China launch in April and was released in India in May along with the Vivo X80. TheX80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS. The smartphone also sports a quad rear camera along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The Vivo X80 series succeeds the Vivo X70 series that was launched last year in September.

Vivo X80 Pro price (rumoured)

According to tipster SnoopyTech, the European variant of the Vivo X80 Pro will be priced at EUR 1099 (roughly Rs. 89,700). The X80 Pro costs Rs. 79,999 in India for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. To recall, the handset from the Chinese company had launched in China this April and saw its India launch in May, last month. As mentioned earlier, the Vivo X80 series succeeds the Vivo X70 series that was launched last year in September.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications, features

The specifications for the European variant of the Vivo X80 Pro is expected to be similar to that of the Indian variant. The phone sold in India comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K (1,440x3,200 pixels) resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. To recall, The Vivo X80 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and runs on Android 12-based OriginOS.

The Vivo X80 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GNV primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide Sony IMX598 shooter, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a portrait lens, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope-shaped ultra-telephoto lens. The smartphone also features a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture.

The handset comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and Infrared (IR) blaster wireless connectivity options. It packs a 4,700mAh battery that supports 80W Flash Charge wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. The Vivo X80 Pro measures 164.57x75.30x9.10mm in dimensions and weighs about 219 grams. Furthermore, it has IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo X80 Pro

  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Very good battery life
  • Excellent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Software is a bit buggy
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Jasmin Jose
